Baker Hill Employees Recognized for Leadership, Innovation in Recent Awards Programs

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, recognizes two employees that were featured in recent industry awards. John Watts, Senior Vice President of Operations, was named a Top Honoree in the Indianapolis Business Journal's CTO of the Year program. Mike Horrocks, Vice President of Product Management, was named a member of the Tech 25 2020 class, presented by TechPoint. Both Watts and Horrocks were renowned for their outstanding innovation and leadership in the Indianapolis tech space.

Watts was named one of three finalists in one of the 2020 private companies' categories and went on to take home the Top Honoree spot. The Indianapolis Business Journal launched this program in 2014 to honor top local technology leaders who are instrumental in helping their respective companies advance, innovate, and adapt. Selection criteria includes significant achievements and career history, individual contribution to company growth and profitability, community contributions, and other areas of corporate management. Watts' nomination recapped his 20-year history with Baker Hill and his leadership in creating Baker Hill's expert solution, Baker Hill NextGen®.

Horrocks was one of 25 elite members of the Indianapolis tech community named to this year's Tech 25 class. In addition to being star performers at their companies, Tech 25 winners are committed team players who build others up through mentoring, volunteering, and are committed to contributing to the broader community. Horrocks was nominated specifically for his work in leading Baker Hill's development of solutions to meet the needs of financial institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The work of both John Watts and Mike Horrocks cannot be overstated," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "Their contributions to Baker Hill, the financial technology community, and the Indianapolis tech community have helped guide Baker Hill NextGen® to a best-in-class solution. Their leadership continues to propel us forward to keep meeting the ever-changing needs of our clients."

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing guidance and support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume for business loans. As financial institutions look to stay sound during a period of increased uncertainty, Baker Hill is also a resource and leader for portfolio risk management systems.

