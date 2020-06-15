Baker Hill Poised for Market Growth with the Most Recent Updates to Baker Hill NextGen®

CARMEL, Ind., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for commercial, small business and consumer loan origination, risk and relationship management, CECL, and analytics, today announces the summer release of Baker Hill NextGen®. This update release contains many new features and enhancements such as new capabilities to streamline Small Business Administration (SBA) lending initiatives – including integration with the SBA E-Tran solution for easy loan submission, the launch of the new Baker Hill NextGen® Client Portal, and data management enhancements for Baker Hill's analytics and marketing capabilities.

"As the needs of the banking community continues to evolve, our team of experts is constantly working to provide the necessary updates and improvements to Baker Hill NextGen®," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "This latest release will allow Baker Hill to continue to provide our clients with best-in-class service and we're excited to get them into the hands of users."

Earlier in 2020, Baker Hill released functionality to support banks and credit union's efforts to support the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the CARES Act, including application integration directly into the SBA's E-Tran system. As part of the latest release, these capabilities are furthered by generating additional SBA functionality and integration with E-Tran in Baker Hill NextGen®. The release also includes the launch of the Baker Hill NextGen® Client Portal, a new digital destination that simplifies routine tasks and enhances communication between financial institutions and loan applicants. New features include the ability to upload documents, check the status of loan requests, and capturing messages between lenders and customers, amongst others.

The release also includes new improvements to Baker Hill NextGen® CRM that will allow for better streamlining of marketing campaign data with tighter ties to the native CRM capabilities within Baker Hill NextGen® and greater connectivity to marketing activities.

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Baker Hill is providing guidance and support to both new and existing clients experiencing an increase in demand volume. As financial institutions look to stay sound during a period of increased uncertainty, Baker Hill is also a resource and leader for portfolio risk management systems.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. The company delivers a single unified platform with modern solutions to streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and maximize profitability.

