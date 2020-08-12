Baker Motor Company Opens First Of Its Kind Dealership In Summerville

Stretching over 13 acres at 425 Sigma Drive off I-26, the dealership is designed to be a nice place to relax or entertain customers while waiting on their cars to be serviced. It includes walking and biking trails, a kiddieland play area, and a pond for fishing.

The site will also include a car wash for all Baker Motor Co. clients, an eight-car showroom, consultation desks, conference rooms, and lounges. The interior design is fully open with screens separating different sections.

Clients of all vocations will be able to design the interior of their van s on-site with the help of knowledgeable sales staff. When a vehicle needs servicing, cars from Baker Motors' other luxury lines will be available on loan. They will also have the capability to service any car in the Baker Motors' portfolio, making it more convenient for clients who live or work in the area to drop off their vehicles for service.

The new campus will also incorporate The Baker Collection, a grouping of 12 luxury brands found previously only on Savannah Highway. These ex-loaner vehicles will have been gently used with low miles on them.

"All of them will be the current model year," Baker said.

Each section in the previously enjoyed area will have its own names such as Mercedes-Benz Lane or Land Rover Boulevard. The dealership will be accessible via Sigma Drive off US Highway 17-A or from the recently completed Nexton Parkway, both off I-26.

Baker said plans for the property include a fully landscaped drive akin to Azalea Drive, the road leading into Augusta National golf course in Georgia. The dealership plans to open in December 2020.

The privately held Baker Motor Co. operates manufacturer-authorized new car and truck dealerships for 14 luxury brands including Rolls-Royce, BMW, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Smart Car, Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Infiniti, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac.

Since its introduction, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been the pioneer in its vehicle class. It has repeatedly set new standards – especially in terms of safety, ergonomics, efficiency, and comfort.

Mercedes-Benz is dedicated to serving its core commercial customer by incorporating innovations they have made in their automobiles into the vans. The Sprinter van is designed with state-of-the-art multimedia systems MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), the control and display concept in the cockpit, as well as ergonomically shaped seats and modern assistance systems.

SOURCE Baker Motor Company