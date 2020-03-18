Bakery Cafe Owners Rally to Solve Bread Shortage

DILLON, Mont., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise of empty grocery shelves, Great Harvest business owners are able to regulate their made-to-order baking schedule and made-from-scratch commitment to fulfill the communities need for bread and other meal-to-go options.

Since every Great Harvest Bakery Café location bakes from scratch every day, they are able to take orders, plan and bake accordingly to ensure customers get what they for looking for and in the amounts they are requesting. To ensure availability, owners encourage customers to place orders ahead of time and they will work with guests to coordinate the best possible next day pick-up time.

With bread and many other items flying off grocery store shelves, Great Harvest business owners have the capacity to bake as much bread as needed to serve the needs of communities and flexibility to control the amount available. Franchisees are working hard to have orders ready and prepaid to get folks in and out as quickly as possible.

While each bakery café has its own unique menu tailored to the community it serves, all include made-from-scratch bread with daily-milled Montana wheat and a variety of baked goods. Many locations offer a line of delicious sandwiches, soups and salads. Orders can be called in or done online to ensure availability. Some owners are also offering curb-side pickup and delivery through third-party delivery.

Additionally, all locations will be temporarily shifting to offer only in-store pick up until further notice. As always, the company will continue to heavily reinforce rigorous sanitization guidelines in each location.

"Providing a safe environment for our customers and employees while offering necessities such as fresh bread is our top priority," said Mike Ferretti, CEO of Great Harvest. "Our franchisees want to give people a convenient and local option for freshly-baked bread and made-to-order meals, so customers can take care of their families at home without stressing about the availability of bread and nutritious options."

Contact your nearest Great Harvest Bakery Café to find out more about the take-out offerings available. Please visit https://www.greatharvest.com/ to find your nearest location.

About Great Harvest Bread Company

Great Harvest Bread has spent the past 40 years perfecting the combination of ingredients to make the freshest and authentic breads and pastries, as well as the newer sandwiches, grain bowls and soups, growing to nearly 200 locations, all of which continue to mill their own Golden Triangle wheat every morning from scratch. Providing local communities with authentic breads and pastries made fresh daily, the brand is now growing through franchising with a new bakery-cafe model ideal for multi-unit ownership. Open during three parts of the day—breakfast, lunch and dinner— the menu has grown beyond a wide variety of soft, delicious breads to include soups, sandwiches and grain bowls. To learn about franchising opportunities with Great Harvest Bread Company, go to https://www.greatharvest.com/franchise .

