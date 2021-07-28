Bakery Market 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio
Jul 28, 2021, 23:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 165.49 billion is expected in the bakery market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bakery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bakery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bakery Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bread And Rolls
- Cakes And Pastries
- Cookies
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40598
Bakery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the bakery market in Packaged Foods & Meats industry include Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bakery Market size
- Bakery Market trends
- Bakery Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bakery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bakery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bakery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bakery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bakery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bakery market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Doughnuts Market- The doughnuts market is segmented by product (yeast doughnuts and cake doughnuts), end-user (foodservice and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market- The hot dogs and sausages market is segmented by product (pork hot dogs and sausages, beef hot dogs and sausages, chicken hot dogs and sausages, and other hot dogs and sausages), application (cocktail sausages, dinner sausages, breakfast sausages, and other sausages), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Britannia Industries Ltd.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Flowers Foods Inc.
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Warburtons Ltd.
- Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/bakery-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article