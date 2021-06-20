Bakery Market: Analysis of Key Drivers and Trends

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

The bakery market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets. In addition, the increased snacking and indulgence consumption is also anticipated to boost the growth of the bakery market.

Major Five Bakery Companies:

Associated British Foods Plc

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Bakery Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Bread and rolls - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cakes and pastries - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cookies - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bakery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

