Bakery Premixes (Complete Mix, Dough-Base Mix, and Dough Concentrates) Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Premixes Market by Type (Complete Mix, Dough-Base Mix, and Dough Concentrates), Application (Bread Products and Bakery Products (Cakes, Pastries, Muffins, Donuts, and Pancakes)), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. South America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Brazil, the largest country in the region, in terms of population, is projected to be a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in the coming years.



Bread, a popular bakery product in Brazil, provides high growth prospects for bakery premixes manufacturers. According to the Brazilian Manufacturers Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cakes (ABIMAPI), 3.5 million tons of bread & bakery were sold in 2017. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, consumers prefer opting for gluten-free, low-carb, whole grain, and organic bakery products. Thus, the sales of bakery premixes are projected to increase with the rise in demand bakery products at a global level.



The complete mix segment in the bakery premixes market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Based on type, the complete mix segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery premixes market in 2019. The end-user needs to add water to consume it, due to which it remains a preferred choice among foodservice operators for bulk production of bakery products. The food service industry is projected to be a key revenue generator for this type of premix, as it serves as a cost-effective option for them.



The bread products segment in the bakery premixes market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.



Based on application, the bread segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery premixes market in 2019. Bread, a staple food product across several countries, has witnessed an increased demand in developing countries of South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, bread manufacturers are focusing on developing products with value additions, such as gluten-free,' organic, low-fat, and high fiber, which is driving the sales of bread premixes in these regions. Bread remains a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in both mature and developing markets.



The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. The region includes countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, which are the traditional consumers of bakery products. The growing health concerns among consumers in the region have also led manufacturers to produce bakery products that are gluten-free' and low-carb options. Leading brands in the region are focusing on expanding the product range forms in the free-from' and on-the-go' for food category. Bakery premix manufacturers are projected to witness steady growth in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increase in Demand for Customized Bakery Products to Reflect Positively on the Market Growth

Availability of Multiple Ingredients From a Single Source to Encourage Investments By Key Players

Multifunctional Features of Bakery Premixes to Drive Its Market Growth in Key Applications, Such as Bread, Cakes, and Pastries

Increase in the Number of New Product Launches and Innovative Product Offerings By Key Players to Drive the Market Growth

Restraints

High R&D Investments for Bakery Premixes to Inhibit the Market Growth

Rise in Number of Health-Conscious Consumers, Particularly in Developed Countries, to Discourage the Demand for Bakery Premixes

Opportunities

The Growth of the Bakery Industry to Drive Market Growth

Challenges

Production of Bakery Premixes at Economical Prices

Leading players profiled in this report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bakels Group

Cargill

Corbion

Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co., Ltd.

G.K. Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd.

Glanbia PLC

Heliofood

KCG Corporation

Lesaffre

Nestl

Nisshin Seifun Group

Oy Karl Fazer AB

Pondan

Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd.

PT Sriboga Flour Mill

Pt. Gandum Mas Kencana

Puratos

Royal DSM

Synova

Trans Standard International

Winner Group Enterprise Public Company Limited

