Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report 2022: Expansion of Production Facilities to Meet Rising Demand Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021. The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.

Bakery Processing Industry segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2021.

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth between 2021 and 2026. The industrial growth in the region over the years, followed by improvements in the bakery industry, has created new opportunities for the bakery processing equipment market. The growing middle-class population in the region, increasing disposable income among customers, and demand for bakery items that offer on-the-go consumption are driving the growth of the bakery processing equipment market. The per capita consumption of bakery processing equipment in the Asia Pacific region is increasing due to emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.

A large number of bakery companies have expanded their manufacturing facilities in these countries, which has also driven the market for bakery processing equipment.

The automatic mode of operation segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2026.

On the basis of mode of operation, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into the automatic and semi-automatic mode of operation. Based on mode of operation, the automatic segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2020 and 2025.

International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that can conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products. Due to the availability of such fully automated and integrated processing lines, operational efficiencies and proper control of the production process are achieved. Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale.

Premium Insights

Emerging Economies Present Opportunities for Market Growth

Mixers Formed the Dominant Segment, in Terms of Value, in the European Bakery Processing Equipment Market

Bakery Processing Industry Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Europe Led the Bakery Processing Equipment Market in 2020

The US Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market in 2020

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Artisan Bakeries and Qsrs

Growth in the Demand for Convenience Food Products

Automation and Robotics in Bakery Processing

Market Dynamics

Restraints

High Installation Cost of Equipment

Maintenance of Wastewater in a Bakery Production Line

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Frozen Bakery Products

Expansion of Production Facilities to Meet the Rising Demand

Government Initiatives and Investments to Expand the Processed Food Sector

Investments in Technological Upgradation

Challenges

Competition from Local Manufacturers Offering Low-Cost Products

Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets

Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Material and Energy

