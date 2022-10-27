Bakery products market in Europe to Grow by USD 41.49 Mn, Bread and Rolls segment to be the Largest Revenue-generating Product Type Segment - Technavio

Oct 27, 2022, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery products market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 41.49 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period. The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is driving the bakery products market's growth in Europe. However, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is challenging the bakery products market's growth in Europe.
- Bread and rolls - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cakes and pastries - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cookies - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fresh bakery products - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Frozen bakery products - size and forecast 2021-2026
The bakery products market share growth in Europe by the bread and rolls segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment primarily includes whole wheat bread, sourdough bread, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. Within the EU, bread consumption patterns vary greatly, but most countries consume 50 kilograms (kgs) of bread per person per year on average. The gluten present in wheat might create several health complications such as wheat allergy and celiac disease and symptoms such as bloating, cramps, diarrhea, and sickness. Therefore, gluten-intolerant consumers are increasingly opting for bread that is made of gluten-free raw materials. As the consumers in the region are becoming more health-conscious, the increasing demand for organic and gluten-free bread and rolls is driving the growth of the market.
- AGROFERT AS - The company offers bakery products such as fresh bread and bread products, toast bread, and fresh rolls.
- Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - The company offers bakery products such as bread, buns, rolls, bagel, and breadsticks.
- Associated British Foods plc - The company offers bakery products such as wholemeal and specialty flours, and gluten-free mixes.
- Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd. - the company offers various products such as artisan loaves, artisan rolls, bags, baguettes, brioche, cakes, catering, drinks, hot cross buns, pastries, pizza, rolls, scones, scrolls, tarts, trails, pull apart, value parts and warps.
- Britannia Industries Ltd. - The company offers bakery products such as bread, pasta, pizza, doughs, cereals, flours, cakes, and biscuits.
- Dr. Schar AG Spa
- European Gourmet Bakery
- Finsbury Food Group Plc
- Flowers Foods Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- Harry Brot GmbH
- Jubilant Bhartia Group
- Lantmannen Unibake International
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Premier Foods Plc
- Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS
- Warburtons Ltd.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 12: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 24: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Product Type
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type
- 5.3 Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Bread and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Bread and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Fresh bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Fresh bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fresh bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Fresh bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Fresh bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Frozen bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Frozen bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Frozen bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Frozen bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Frozen bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 59: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 61: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 62: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 63: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 AGROFERT AS
- Exhibit 64: AGROFERT AS - Overview
- Exhibit 65: AGROFERT AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 66: AGROFERT AS - Key offerings
- 10.4 Alpha Baking Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 69: Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Associated British Foods plc
- Exhibit 70: Associated British Foods plc - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Associated British Foods plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Associated British Foods plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Associated British Foods plc - Segment focus
- 10.6 Dr. Schar AG Spa
- Exhibit 74: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 76: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Dr. Schar AG Spa - Key offerings
- 10.7 Finsbury Food Group Plc
- Exhibit 78: Finsbury Food Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Finsbury Food Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Finsbury Food Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Finsbury Food Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Harry Brot GmbH
- Exhibit 82: Harry Brot GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Harry Brot GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 84: Harry Brot GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.9 Mondelez International Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Premier Foods Plc
- Exhibit 90: Premier Foods Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Premier Foods Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Premier Foods Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Premier Foods Plc - Segment focus
- 10.11 Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS
- Exhibit 94: Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS - Segment focus
- 10.12 Warburtons Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: Warburtons Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Warburtons Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Warburtons Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 101: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 102: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 104: Research methodology
- Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 106: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations
