Bakery products market in Europe to Grow by USD 41.49 Mn, Bread and Rolls segment to be the Largest Revenue-generating Product Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery products market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 41.49 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period. The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is driving the bakery products market's growth in Europe. However, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is challenging the bakery products market's growth in Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bakery Products Market in Europe 2022-2026

Bakery Products Market In Europe Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Bread and rolls - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cakes and pastries - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cookies - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bakery Products Market In Europe Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Fresh bakery products - size and forecast 2021-2026

Frozen bakery products - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue Generating Product Type Segment

The bakery products market share growth in Europe by the bread and rolls segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment primarily includes whole wheat bread, sourdough bread, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. Within the EU, bread consumption patterns vary greatly, but most countries consume 50 kilograms (kgs) of bread per person per year on average. The gluten present in wheat might create several health complications such as wheat allergy and celiac disease and symptoms such as bloating, cramps, diarrhea, and sickness. Therefore, gluten-intolerant consumers are increasingly opting for bread that is made of gluten-free raw materials. As the consumers in the region are becoming more health-conscious, the increasing demand for organic and gluten-free bread and rolls is driving the growth of the market.

Major Bakery Products in Europe Companies and their Offerings

AGROFERT AS - The company offers bakery products such as fresh bread and bread products, toast bread, and fresh rolls.

Alpha Baking Co. Inc. - The company offers bakery products such as bread, buns, rolls, bagel, and breadsticks.

Associated British Foods plc - The company offers bakery products such as wholemeal and specialty flours, and gluten-free mixes.

Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd. - the company offers various products such as artisan loaves, artisan rolls, bags, baguettes, brioche, cakes, catering, drinks, hot cross buns, pastries, pizza, rolls, scones, scrolls, tarts, trails, pull apart, value parts and warps.

Britannia Industries Ltd. - The company offers bakery products such as bread, pasta, pizza, doughs, cereals, flours, cakes, and biscuits.

Dr. Schar AG Spa

European Gourmet Bakery

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Flowers Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Harry Brot GmbH

Jubilant Bhartia Group

Lantmannen Unibake International

Mondelez International Inc.

Premier Foods Plc

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS

Warburtons Ltd.

Bakery Products Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.49 million Market structure Fragmented Key consumer countries UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGROFERT AS, Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Bakers Delight Holdings Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Dr. Schar AG Spa, European Gourmet Bakery, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Harry Brot GmbH, Jubilant Bhartia Group, Lantmannen Unibake International, Mondelez International Inc., Premier Foods Plc, Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS, and Warburtons Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

