Bakery Products Market Size to Grow by USD 189.32 Bn, Bread and Rolls to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery products market share growth by the bread and rolls segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This primarily includes products such as sourdough, whole wheat bread, pita bread, rye bread, multigrain bread, focaccia bread, hot dog rolls, white rolls, and sub rolls. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for gluten-free bread and rolls. Vendors such as Associated British Foods offer gluten-free bread products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bakery Products Market 2022-2026

The bakery products market size is expected to grow by USD 189.32 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing online presence of bakery product vendors is a trend in the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the bakery products market in 2022?

The year-over-year growth rate of the bakery products market in 2022 is 5.3%.

How big is the APAC market?

34% of the growth of the bakery products market will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Is the market fragmented or concentrated?

The bakery products market is fragmented.

Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Bread and Rolls



Cakes and Pastries



Cookies



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Scope

The bakery products market report covers the following areas:

The increasing retail value sales of private-label bakery products, strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers, and growing prominence of gluten-free bakery products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility of raw material prices, intense competition among vendors, and stringent regulations leading to product recalls are likely to pose a challenge for market vendors.

Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Amazon.com Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Brezelbackerei Ditsch GmbH, Britannia Industries Ltd., Cargill Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Costco Wholesale Corp, Flowers Foods Inc., Frank Roberts and Sons Ltd., Kellogg Co., Hostess Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Puratos Group NV, Mondelez International Inc., The Great Canadian Bagel Ltd., Starbucks Co., and Warburtons Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information about the factors that will assist bakery products market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the bakery products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bakery products market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of bakery products market vendors

Specialty Bakery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing demand for functional ingredients is driving market growth. Some examples of functional ingredients are oats, legumes, nuts, probiotics, cereals, and fortified margarine. Bakery manufacturers have introduced such ingredients in their offerings.

Packaged Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increased snacking and indulgence consumption are driving the market. There has been a rise of nearly 41.39% in the number of consumers who prefer healthy and tasty snacks in the last decade. This is attributed to hectic lifestyles and urbanization.

Bakery Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 189.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Brezelbackerei Ditsch GmbH, Britannia Industries Ltd., Cargill Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Costco Wholesale Corp, Flowers Foods Inc., Frank Roberts and Sons Ltd., Hostess Brands Inc., Kellogg Co., Kerry Group Plc, McDonald Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Puratos Group NV, Starbucks Co., The Great Canadian Bagel Ltd., and Warburtons Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

