Baking Ingredients Experience a Surge in Sales Amid COVID-19 - Sales of Yeast Within the United States Grew 647% in March

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Baking Ingredients See Growing Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic"

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in demand for baking ingredients as people use their time at home to develop a new hobby. Interest in bread making in particular has soared. Recently, there has been a spike in internet searches for bread recipes and guides to developing a sourdough starter. This is a result of people having more time on their hands and wishing to reduce the need to leave their homes to get food. US sales of yeast grew 647% in March while there has also been increased interest in alternative ingredients for allergen-free, vegan and gluten-free baking.



Some customers have reported difficulty in finding ingredients like flour, baking powder and sugar in stores. This has created greater demand for baking mixes which can provide an easy alternative to baking from scratch since they do not require the purchase of individual ingredients. There has also been increased interest in ingredients for finished baked goods from bakeries who have seen a loss in demand from the food service industry due to closures of restaurants and hotels. Many are looking to move into longer-shelf life breads and packaged baked goods for the retail market.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Baking Ingredients See Growing Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com