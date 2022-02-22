Baking Oven Market size to grow by EUR 4,927.24 Million till 2029 | | Rising Popularity of Growing demand of readymade or bakery food products

WOODLANDS, Singapore, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research latest research study, Baking Oven Market Research Report 2022-2029, evaluates the Baking Oven market, highlights potential, analyses risks, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support. This report examines the Baking Oven industry in depth, covering enabling technologies, major trends, market drivers, challenges, standards, regulatory landscape, deployment patterns, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem participant profiles, and strategies. The report covers industry trends and development, as well as Baking Oven market drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Baking Oven Market. The Baking Oven Market size, share, demand, revenue, regional changing trends, emerging new prospects for market growth rate and production value estimation from 2022 to 2029 are all highlighted in this research.

The Baking Oven market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach EUR 4,927.24 million by 2029. Growing demand of readymade or bakery food products among consumers' acts as driver for the baking oven market growth.

A baking oven is an instrument used for producing baking goods such as bread, pizza, pies, loaves, cakes, pastries, and others. The baking oven is either a closed or semi-closed structure and is operated with different kinds of fuels such as oil, gas, electricity, and others. It is widely used in commercial kitchens, restaurants, bakeries, cafes, hotels, among others. It is used for cooking purposes and to bake products to the desired temperature.

Nowadays, different kinds of baking ovens such as tunnel oven, hybrid oven, rack oven, reel oven, and others are available in the market to bake different products such as bread, muffins, loaf, cake, pizza, and others. The growing demand for ready-made or bakery food products among consumers, coupled with a rapid increase in the number of bakeries globally, is anticipated to boost the demand for the global baking oven market. However, high prices associated with baking ovens and the high maintenance cost of the oven may hamper the growth of the market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Baking Oven Market Includes:

Bühler

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Baker Perkins

Spooner Vicars

ING. POLIN E C. SPA

PROMET

MASDAC MACHINERY Co., Ltd.

SENIUS FOOD EQUIPMENT

HAGLES

Hornos Saturnino de La Oliva S.A.

Rademaker

BABBCO Tunnel Ovens

Pek Makina

Werner & Pfleiderer Food Technology GmbH

LASER S.R.L.

J4 s.r.o.

The baking oven market is segmented on the based on the type, structure, key oven feature, temperature, certification, end user, application, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global baking oven market is segmented into gas ovens, electric ovens, peel brick oven, rack oven, reel oven, conveyorized oven, tunnel oven, hybrid oven, and others. In 2022, the electrical ovens segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to the increasing demand for ovens with easy operations.

On the basis of structure, the global baking oven market is segmented into the countertop and built-in. In 2022, the built-in segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to the growing demand for ovens that offer high production capacity to the end users.

On the basis of key oven features, the global baking oven market is segmented into the high tensile oven, corrosion resistant oven, high thermal resistant oven, all features included oven, and others. In 2022, the high thermal resistant oven segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to increasing demand for ovens that offer resistance to the flow of heat or temperature through the oven and help maintain the ideal temperature to produce perfectly baked goods.

On the basis of temperature, the global baking oven market is segmented into up to 200 °F, up to 450°F, up to 650°F, up to 850°F, up to 1000°F, and more than 1000°F. In 2022, the up to 450°F segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to the growing demand for the oven to perfectly bake products, including pies, cheesecakes, muffins, and others at optimum temperature.

On the basis of certification, the global baking oven market is segmented into ISO 9001, ISO 9000, ISO 14001, ISO 14000, OHSAS/ OHSMS 18001, ISO9001:2015, and multiple certifications. In 2022, the ISO 9001segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to increasing demand for highly-efficient ovens that offer consistent quality products coupled with rising demand for certification among oven manufacturers to promote their products.

On the basis of end user, the global baking oven market is segmented into restaurants, café, hotels, bakery, and others. The bakery segment is further segmented into commercial bakeries, artisan bakeries. In 2022, the bakery segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to a surge in demand for baking ovens among commercial bakers or artisan bakers to produce high-quality baked products.

On the basis of application, the global baking oven market is segmented into bread, rolls, biscuits, cookies, bagels, buns, loaf, cakes/pastries, muffins, pizza, doughnuts, baked snacks, dry fruits, vegetables, and others. In 2022, the bread segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to increasing demand for high-quality, ideal texture bread coupled with growing demand for highly efficient temperature control oven to bake bread.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global baking oven market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2022, the direct segment is expected to dominate the baking oven market due to the growing demand for highly efficient and high-performance ovens to produce bake goods.

For instance,

In August 2021, according to SOSLAND PUBLISHING COMPANY, Alto-Shaam launched the Vector H Series Multi-Cook Oven line, which has a wide chamber and has the ability to cook 16-inch pizzas. It also allows to cook a variety of items at the same time with no flavor transfer and is specially designed for food services operations where spaces are limited

In May 2021, according to Kitchen Ideas, Hafele launched a premium range of baking appliances such as an oven with precise temperature accuracy for perfectly cooked meat or vegetables. It also helps in speed up the cooking process

Product launches, partnership, business expansion, award and recognition and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company footprints in the baking oven market which also provides the benefit for organization's profit growth.

Baking Oven Market Developments:

In February 2019 , Bühler acquired Haas, the company known for its machinery in the cookie wafer production. The company expanded its business by adding an oven manufacturing plant in India . This acquisition has helped the company in expanding its business of baking ovens.

Bühler acquired Haas, the company known for its machinery in the cookie wafer production. The company expanded its business by adding an oven manufacturing plant in . This acquisition has helped the company in expanding its business of baking ovens. In April 2021 , GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft launched CookStar 1000 spiral oven for the manufacturing of crispy-coated, roasted, and smoked products. The oven works on next-generation technology and offers higher capacity, increasing yield, improved product quality, greater efficiency, and more flexibility. This product launch has helped the company in enhancing its product portfolio and eventually gain more revenue for the company.

, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft launched CookStar 1000 spiral oven for the manufacturing of crispy-coated, roasted, and smoked products. The oven works on next-generation technology and offers higher capacity, increasing yield, improved product quality, greater efficiency, and more flexibility. This product launch has helped the company in enhancing its product portfolio and eventually gain more revenue for the company. In September 2018 , Werner & Pfleiderer Lebensmitteltechnik GmbH won iba trophy innovation award for their bakery technologies. This award helped the company in promoting their product and gaining more customers.

Key Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years 2022-2029, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the Baking Oven Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The Baking Oven Market's major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the Baking Oven Market's segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

An Overview of the Baking Oven Industry

Manufacturers' Market Share Production Market Share by Regions

Consumption in Different Regions

Trends in Production, Revenue, and Price by Type

Analysis of the Global Baking Oven Market by Applications

Baking Oven Industry Company Profiles and Key Figures Baking Oven Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Customers, Distributors, and Marketing Channel

Market Trends

Research Findings and Conclusions on the Global Baking Oven Market

Data Source and Methodology

