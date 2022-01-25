BAL Announces Founding Partner David Berry's Transition to Partner Emeritus

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a momentous announcement, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) congratulates Founding Partner David Berry on his retirement and transition to Partner Emeritus of the firm.

For 41 years, David has been a preeminent attorney and visionary in immigration at BAL, helping to grow the firm from a two-attorney practice to an award-winning global powerhouse.

"David has been a mentor, leader, partner and friend. He's been a role model to all who have been fortunate enough to work with him. We wish him all the best in his next chapter," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge.

"We will miss David's daily presence, but his legacy endures in the mission and values of the firm he helped build," said Frieda Garcia, a Partner who began her career at BAL over 20 years ago.

David founded the firm in San Francisco in 1980 with fellow solo immigration attorney, Jeff Appleman. Warren Leiden joined as a name partner in 1996. Over the years, the firm flourished along with the global economy and now serves corporate clients in nearly every country in the world.

"It's been an amazing four decades filled with so many fond memories. I'm proud to have been part of an area of law that has had – and continues to have – a profound impact on individual lives and the face of our country," David said. He looks forward to spending more time with his family, hiking and biking in the mountains, and serving as a board member for organizations focused on healing the world.

David leaves the firm in capable hands, with Jeremy at the helm for the past nine years, backed by one of the most diverse groups of partners in the legal industry. By passing the torch to this next generation of leaders, the firm will continue to have a positive impact on millions of lives around the world: BAL represents the future of immigration, with an aggressive growth trajectory and new U.S. office openings planned, while its industry-leading proprietary technological tools continue to delight clients and attract top immigration professionals to its thriving practice.

