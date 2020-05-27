BAL Continues to Grow and Modernize with Move into Houston's Vibrant Commercial District

DALLAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP, a leading immigration law firm with a global reach and three offices in Texas, is expanding its presence in Houston by relocating to a new office at 10100 Katy Freeway.

Mirroring its Center for Excellence hub in Dallas, BAL is modernizing and expanding into Houston's newest and fastest growing business district, Memorial City. BAL continues to lead the industry with its forward-thinking approach to legal services, bringing a bespoke perspective to traditional workspaces and creating an environment that cultivates excellence and collaboration among its employees across all departments and services firm-wide.

"Over the last decade, we have continued to set ourselves apart as the main player in our field. The innovative approach in all that we do, is evident by how fast we have grown, and continue to grow, in this market and beyond. This new and creative space is just another example of how we are powering human achievement – for our employees and our clients," said Rob Caballero, Managing Partner of the firm's Houston and Austin offices who also oversees the firm's business development strategies.

The office opened its doors Tuesday, and is home to over 120 professionals, covering all major functions of the firm's business operations. The new office anticipates future growth and expansion as the firm continues to represent and work with a broad range of clients, not only in the energy sector, but in medical, fintech, manufacturing and life sciences.

"The office represents the vibrancy and diversity of our firm and reflects our mission to make a positive difference in people's lives," said Ruth Clark, a Partner in Houston. "This new location marks another milestone as our firm continues to help companies meet their dynamic immigration needs and challenges for years to come."

About BAL

BAL is one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms and is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world. Established in 1980, the firm provides immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation like its Cobalt® digital immigration services platform. In 2018, the firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL is transforming the way legal services are delivered and improving the client experience through its innovative use of technology, including AI and RPA. In 2020, BAL earned the prestigious CIO 100 award for intelligent automation in immigration services and the SIIA CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution. BAL has won accolades for its culture of inclusion, taking the #1 spot on The American Lawyer 2020 Diversity Scorecard and earning the 2019 "Law Firm of the Year" Award in Immigration Law in America by Best Lawyers®. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: www.balglobal.com.

