BAL Expands Strategically in Austin, Nabs Star Legal Team from Jackson Lewis

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading immigration firm BAL expands its operations in Austin, hiring Maggie Murphy away from Jackson Lewis, where she was a principal. Maggie will head up BAL's rapidly growing presence in the Austin market—BAL Austin now has 15 legal team members and the office is expected to more than triple in size to 50 by the end of the year.

BAL, the award-winning global immigration law firm recognized for producing creative legal tech solutions, is ramping up its presence in the vibrant state capital at a time when tech companies and other innovative businesses are flocking to Texas.

"We are expanding purposefully in this exciting market," explains BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We're elevating our services by growing our offices and increasing our coverage, while attracting legal talent who want to work at a firm that represents the future—where they have access to cutting-edge technology tools combined with a unique culture that empowers them to provide exceptional services to their clients."

Murphy, who joins BAL as a Partner, is a top-ranked attorney with more than a decade of experience working with Fortune 500 companies in all aspects of corporate immigration and advising on complex, creative immigration solutions. Murphy's legal team from Jackson Lewis, including two Associate Attorneys, Blake Burch and Melle Fabian, and several paralegals and support staff, are following her in joining BAL, and will pave the way for aggressive future growth.

Murphy says that clients are expressing a demand for creative service offerings that are not being filled by traditional law firms in the region.

"In today's market, businesses are looking for more than just solid immigration expertise," says Murphy. "Clients need innovative strategies, world-class tech tools, and top-notch customer service that prepare them for the challenges of the future, while creating opportunities to turn their international talent acquisition and retention programs into a business advantage. BAL offers the whole package."

With the Austin expansion, BAL continues its multi-year growth, having opened four new offices in the past four years. Most recently, the firm opened its doors in two new locations—Chicago and Santa Clara, California—and is expected to continue to grow at this pace for the foreseeable future, offering clients regional on-the-ground support and the exceptional service that has become synonymous with the BAL brand.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, one of the world's most recognized corporate immigration law firms, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, the Most Diverse Law Firm in America (2020 and 2021) and the #1 Law Firm for Women three years in a row (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and won BAL the Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of the Year Award (2021) by Legalweek's Leaders in Tech Awards. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com/.

