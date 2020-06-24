BAL: The #1 Law Firm for Women in the Law

DALLAS, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL), the leader in immigration law, has earned the top spot as the #1 Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal.

The No. 1 ranking on the annual Women in the Law Scorecard secures BAL's position at the forefront of the legal industry in hiring and promoting female attorneys. The honor is doubly significant as it comes on the heels of BAL earning the title of the most racially diverse law firm by The American Lawyer, making BAL the #1 law firm in the country for both racial and gender diversity.

"We are thrilled to lead the legal industry as the destination for female talent," said BAL Partner Carla Tarazi. "BAL is a special place where women can shape their career paths and receive the support to excel and follow their dreams."

Women not only constitute more than half of BAL's attorneys, they are heavily represented in leadership positions. Nearly two-thirds of BAL partners and more than a third of its owners are women, ensuring that women are at the table for all levels of decision-making. The firm has expanded policies to encourage a healthy work-life balance such as remote working and flexible schedules, which help in overall retention of lawyers and may be particularly attractive to women who are juggling careers and family priorities.

Above all, BAL has successfully created a vibrant culture of inclusion that breeds a strong sense of a collective mission combined with a bold and innovative spirit, a unique environment that encourages teamwork while inspiring individual outside-the-box thinking.

"Inclusion isn't only about hitting numbers or reaching targets. Inclusivity, diversity and empowerment are ingrained in our culture and make us stronger—and unstoppable—in how we approach our work, collaborate with each other, and serve our clients," said Kortney Gibson, a BAL Partner who manages the firm's 600-employee Center of Excellence in Dallas.

"We are a trailblazing law firm in so many ways, and this distinction has special resonance," said Petra Tang, a Partner in the firm's San Francisco office. "As the firm has grown, I have seen countless women thrive and advance into leadership positions. BAL is the platinum standard and a model for the legal industry."

