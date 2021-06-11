BAL Tops The Legal 500 Immigration Rankings: 'Exceptional,' 'First Choice of Call for Clients'

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing immigration firm BAL ranks in the highest Tier 1 category among all immigration law firms nationwide, according to the newly released rankings by The Legal 500.

BAL provides "top-end service on business immigration matters," and "remains the first choice of call for clients in this area," declared The Legal 500, a pre-eminent publication that conducts comprehensive research of law firms worldwide.

"We are honored to be a top-ranked firm once again," said Jeremy Fudge, Managing Partner. "It recognizes the impact our incredible team makes on clients all over the world. During this challenging year, we helped clients navigate unprecedented travel lockdowns and immigration backlogs and obtained travel ban exceptions for key players in COVID vaccine development. We're living out our mission to make a positive difference in people's lives."

BAL clients who were interviewed by The Legal 500 called the firm "best in class" and "exceptional." Clients were particularly impressed with BAL legal team members providing "superb customer service and subject matter expertise," and stated BAL achieved "extraordinarily high approval rate for our H-1B petitions and RFEs" (Requests for Evidence).

More than ever, the challenges of the past year highlighted the successful "oneBAL" philosophy as all BAL offices worked together as one unit to streamline case filings. Attorneys and staff remained flexible and agile to meet client demand, even in the most difficult immigration environment—while maintaining the highest level of customer service.

Clients touted the firm's focus on service and attentiveness to their employees' needs. As one client told The Legal 500 "The team is customer oriented, strive to deliver best services and keep the client population at ease."

Nine BAL attorneys are recognized for their standout contributions. Founding Partner David Berry and Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge continue their multi-year enshrinement in The Legal 500 Hall of Fame. BAL Partner Lynden Melmed, who oversees the firm's Government Strategies Team in the Washington D.C. office, is distinguished as a Leading Lawyer, whom clients applaud: "The BAL government affairs team is exceptional. They proactively inform us of news developments that could impact our immigration program, and strategies to navigate any changes or challenges."

Several BAL Partners ranked as Recommended Lawyers, including Frieda Garcia in San Francisco, Ruth Clark in Houston, and Roberto Caballero, who is "noted for complex advisory work across a range of industries, including energy and technology." Partner Nassim Mahzoon in Santa Clara is singled out for being "knowledgeable and a delight to work with." Partner Kortney Gibson, who leads the Dallas Center of Excellence, is named a Next Generation Partner. Senior Associate Tiffany Martinez in San Francisco is recognized as a Rising Star.

The firm's deep expertise, innovative proprietary technologies and people-centered service enable BAL to offer clients unparalleled legal insight and transformative program management. With BAL's harmonized, personalized service around the world through its strategic relationship with Deloitte U.K., BAL clients have constant access to world-class legal representation.

Another client summed up BAL's unique, collaborative approach: "I think what makes Berry Appleman & Leiden (BAL) unique in the legal market is their genuine pursuit of the exceptional…. In terms of collaboration, my impression is that the team works very well together. They celebrate their team wins, and also are always willing to take on constructive feedback with humility and a positive attitude."

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP