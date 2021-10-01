BAL Welcomes Immigration Luminary Jeff Joseph as New Partner

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning immigration firm BAL welcomes veteran immigration attorney and AILA luminary Jeff Joseph as its newest Partner. Joseph, who is located in Denver, will head up efforts to grow BAL's presence and provide on-the-ground support to companies in Colorado and across the greater Rocky Mountain region. Joseph will join BAL starting Oct. 1.

"We are very excited to welcome Jeff to BAL," said Partner Kortney Gibson, who is overseeing the firm's Rocky Mountain expansion. "His expertise and stellar reputation will give BAL a quick path to establishing trust among the region's corporate leaders as we help them meet immigration challenges and explore new opportunities."

This is the fourth major talent grab by BAL in recent months. The firm welcomed Leslie Rohrbacker as a Partner and COO from Fragomen in June, followed by Partner Maggie Murphy who moved with her legal team to BAL's Austin office from Jackson Lewis. BAL also nabbed Tiffany Derentz, a former State Department attorney, who joined BAL's Government Strategies team as a Senior Counsel in Washington, D.C.

Joseph is a top-ranked attorney, immigration law professor, and is active in advocacy within the immigration legal community, having served in numerous roles with the American Immigration Lawyers Association's (AILA) executive board and currently serving as its Treasurer. With more than two decades of experience in corporate immigration, Joseph has represented clients before the immigration agencies and in litigation in the federal courts. He has given more than 200 lectures to professional organizations on wide-ranging aspects of immigration law and is a recognized thought leader. His practice at BAL will focus on corporate immigration and finding strategic business solutions to the complexities of global mobility.

"Jeff's practice will be instrumental as we continue to expand our legal service offerings to new locations," explains BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We are helping businesses navigate a tight labor market and challenging immigration conditions to source the talent they need. Jeff will join our legal teams in combining cutting-edge technology tools and a people-centered culture that produces the highest level of service to our clients."

BAL's innovative culture appealed to Joseph, who is eager to take his next step in leading and improving the way legal services are delivered to clients in the Mile High City and beyond. "To compete globally, companies need an immigration provider that continually pushes the envelope," says Joseph. "BAL offers clients a winning formula: the best lawyers in the business, innovative problem-solving, world-class tech, and customer service that values relationships and seeks to improve people's lives. I'm excited to come on board and help revolutionize global talent acquisition for businesses in the region."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is the Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" in U.S. Immigration Law for 2019, ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

