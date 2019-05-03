BALANCE Names Rico Delgadillo Interim President and CEO

CONCORD, Calif., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BALANCE, one of the nation's oldest non-profit financial counseling agencies, dedicated to helping consumers balance life's important financial decisions, names Rico Delgadillo as Interim President and CEO.

Kathryn Davis, current President and CEO has announced she will be joining Valley First Credit Union in Modesto, CA, as their new President and CEO starting next month.

Under Kathryn's leadership, BALANCE has expanded its financial health programs offered to credit unions, government agencies, employers, and other non-profits. She was instrumental in expanding the organization's national footprint through three strategic acquisitions, along with expanding its housing counseling program by becoming approved as a HUD national intermediary.

Rico Delgadillo takes the helm with over 25 years of credit and housing counseling experience - 15 of those years have been at BALANCE. Currently in his role as SVP of Counseling and Client Care, Rico has had significant strategic impact in every area of the organization. When asked about her successor, Kathryn Davis said, "Rico is a strong leader and knows our industry well. He's a well-respected industry veteran and has been instrumental in furthering our programs to help more consumers become financially healthy. While leaving BALANCE is hard to do, I am confident the Board made the right decision. I know our team of financial experts, business partners, and stakeholders are in excellent hands."

Tom Layman, BALANCE Board Chair, adds: "While we will greatly miss Kathryn, we have the utmost confidence in Rico and believe his expertise and operational oversight will play a key role in navigating BALANCE through this transition. We are truly fortunate to have such a talented executive working for BALANCE and look forward to our continued growth and expansion under Rico's leadership."

About BALANCE:

Founded in 1969, BALANCE is a nationally-respected, HUD-approved financial services organization with a mission to help consumers achieve financial independence through debt reduction, homeownership, and improved money management skills.

