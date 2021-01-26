Balanced Health Botanicals™ Continues Innovative Expansions with the Launch of their New Extra-Strength CBN + CBD Sleep Tincture

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB), a family of hemp-derived CBD brands including their flagship brand CBDistillery™, announced today the launch of their new Extra Strength CBN + CBD Sleep Tincture. As a response to overwhelming consumer feedback and the company's continued effort to increase CBN education, CBDistillery™ has improved and upgraded their original CBN + CBD formula, one of their top-selling products of 2020.

As the popularity for additional cannabinoids continues to grow, CBDistillery™ has consistently been ahead of the "trend" and has expanded their product line to now include CBD, CBG and CBN products. CBN primarily binds with the CB1 cannabinoid receptor of the endocannabinoid system, which is a receptor that can help enhance sleep.

"The wellness industry is ever-evolving and consumers are always looking for new top-of-the-line performance products," said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals. "Our initial launch of CBN quickly sold out, so we listened to consumer feedback and data insights to provide additional products we know our customers will love and trust. We are proud to build on our history of bringing cutting-edge products with the release of our new and improved formulation of Extra Strength CBN + CBD Sleep Tincture."

This past year has been stressful for people around the world, which has undoubtedly affected their sleep routines. In fact, an internal survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CBDistillery™ found that throughout the course of the tumultuous year, respondents estimated they lost 245 hours of sleep due to various stress points – approximately losing five hours of sleep a week. As we head into 2021, the launch of CBDistillery's™ new Extra Strength CBN + CBD Sleep Tincture is well-timed to help combat this survey data, and to help consumers on their journey to achieving a good night's sleep every night.

All CBDistillery™ products are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and consistency. CBDistillery™ products are also U.S. Hemp Authority-certified and formulated using non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices.

For more information on BHB's CBDistillery™ product line and the brand's mission, please visit: www.balancedhealthbotanicals.com.

About Balanced Health Botanicals:

Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes CBDistillery™ and BOTA™. Flagship brand CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest and most cost-effective brands in the CBD market, sold in retailers nationwide. The all-new BOTA™ is a line of premium plant-powered skincare and supplements that combines powerful natural botanicals with hemp-derived CBD. BHB's mission is to provide the highest quality, U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD products at fair prices and to be the premier CBD education resource. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities, world-class manufacturing facilities, and product portfolio to solidify itself as the leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT™.

