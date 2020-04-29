Balanced Health Botanicals Earns NSF International's Good Manufacturing Practice Registration

DENVER, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balanced Health Botanicals™ manufacturing facility in [Sheridan, Colorado] was recently added to NSF International's dietary supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration. Earning GMP registration from NSF International verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.

Balanced Health Botanicals owns and operates some of the largest brands in the hemp-derived CBD market. The company was born with the mission to bring the highest quality, fairly priced CBD to the masses and truly prides itself on safety, quality products and beyond. Balanced Health Botanicals™ has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities, product portfolio, innovation and sales strategy, and is uniquely positioned for continued rapid growth.

"As leaders in the CBD space, we are committed to doing all that we can to deliver superior products," said Chase Terwilliger, Balanced Health Botanicals CEO. "We implement protocols and procedures to ensure our customers have full trust in the safety, quality and manufacturing of every product we produce. We are thrilled to have earned this milestone achievement."

The NSF GMPs were developed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 21 CFR part 111 regulation on dietary supplement manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

"The GMP mark indicates that an NSF International auditor has entered a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production," said David Trosin, Managing Director, Health Sciences Certification at NSF International. "We're very pleased to grant NSF GMP registration to this Balanced Health Botanicals™ manufacturing facility."

About NFS International

NSF International is a global public health organization that facilitates new language standards, and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

About Balanced Health Botanicals

Balanced Health Botanicals™ (BHB) is a family of hemp-derived CBD brands that includes CBDistillery™, BOTA™, and CBDistilleryRx™. Flagship brand CBDistillery™ was founded in Denver in 2016 to pursue a rapidly growing and predominantly untapped market. It has since evolved into one of the largest and most cost-effective brands in the CBD market, sold in retailers nationwide. CBDistilleryRx™ is a retail-exclusive line of broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products that combines the power of CBD with proven, effective ingredients to help improve overall health and wellness. The all-new BOTA™ is a line of premium plant-powered skincare and supplements that combines powerful natural botanicals with hemp-derived CBD. BHB's mission is to provide the highest quality, U.S. grown, hemp-derived CBD products at fair prices and to be the premier CBD education resource. BHB has made significant investments in its infrastructure, supply chain capabilities, world-class manufacturing facilities, and product portfolio to solidify itself as the leader of the #CBDMOVEMENT™

SOURCE Balanced Health Botanicals

