Balancing the California Budget on the Backs of At-Risk Seniors

WATSONVILLE, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The May Revision of the California Budget proposes to eliminate funding for Community Based Adults Services (CBAS), like Community Bridges' Elderday program, no sooner than July 1, 2020. CBAS programs provide one of our state's primary alternatives to skilled nursing facility placement and institutionalization. Elimination of the program will force up to 36,000 seniors into costly nursing homes, which have seen the highest instances of death during the COVID-19 crisis. Closing CBAS programs does not save the State money as the monthly cost of a private nursing home room is at least three times the cost to attend adult day health services.

Elderday Adult Day Health care, a program of Community Bridges

"Shutting the doors of CBAS affects ALL generations. CBAS serves primarily low-income, Medi-Cal eligible seniors and adults with disabilities. Families of our participants especially need CBAS now so they can return to work to contribute to our workforce and our economy," states Lois Sones, Elderday Program Director.

Governor Newsom has proposed a replacement program, Long Term Care at Home, to provide skilled nursing in seniors' homes. The Department of Health Care Services would undertake oversight of the program by January 1, 2021. "However, consultation with current stakeholders, including medical advisors, long term care advocates and current members of the Master Plan on Aging, have had zero input to the potential calamities that such a proposal will have on dementia patients, clients and their families who are also seeking respite," says Community Bridges Chief Executive Officer Ray Cancino. Cancino indicates that there are significant obstacles to overcome to build an entirely new program in a short time frame. "Most importantly," says Sones, "the proposed Long Term Care at Home program does not solve the issue of respite for caregivers, keeps our elders confined in their homes, and is not a feasible alternative to having the daily medical interactions with staff and the social interactions with peers."

The public is urged to contact their State Senator and Assembly members to express their opposition to the elimination of CBAS programs. Budgets hearings and decisions are happening now so it is important to respond quickly.

Community Bridges envisions a thriving community where every person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential. Together, our family of programs delivers essential services, provides equitable access to resources, and advocates for health and dignity across every stage of life. To learn more, please visit www.communitybridges.org.

