Balboa Island's Iconic Sugar 'n Spice Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- January 2020 will bring with it the Diamond Anniversary for Orange County's beloved Sugar 'n Spice. The location which is owned by Will and Courtney Alovis will be honoring the momentous anniversary with a series of special events throughout the year. As a tribute to their incredibly loyal fans and customers who have become more like family over the years, Courtney and Will have plans for a special roll-back day in the spring. Paying homage to their past, while recognizing the importance of staying in-tune with the times, Will and Courtney are working on the next delicious generation of Sugar 'n Spice.

The dynamic duo both have backgrounds in television and film, where they spent many years on set prior to taking over the shop from Courtney's mother. Courtney Alovis dedicated nearly 25 years in Hollywood glamming up TV stars, models and movie moguls such as Donny Osmond (she was his personal makeup artist for 7 years) Greg Kinnear, Brooklyn Decker, Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, and Shannon Elizabeth. Not to mention she was an in-demand makeup artist for popular shows like The Voice, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and various other shows on ABC, NBC, and CBS. Will Alovis spent 30 years in the entertainment industry, 15 of them script supervising for award winning shows like Empire, CSI Miami, CSI New York, Bones and Law and Order Special Victims Unit. He also held producer and director positions throughout his Hollywood career.

"It's been 75 years, and we are just getting started. We could not be more proud of Sugar 'n Spice, and are passionate about continuing to build its legacy."- Will and Courtney Alovis, Owners, Sugar 'n Spice

