Bald Headed Bistro Turns 15 and Welcomes New Partner, Wesley True

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of its 15-year anniversary, one of the South's most popular restaurants has a new partner. Wesley True, the Bald Headed Bistro's Executive Chef, was recently given shares in the company, making him part-owner of the acclaimed restaurant, alongside brothers Bailey and Will Jones and their father, Allan Jones.

Will Jones and Wesley True

"Allan made me a deal that if I came to Cleveland and turned around the restaurant, he would give me his 49 percent of ownership within five years, 9.8 percent per year," True said. "I couldn't turn down the chance to turn around the Bistro and to really make it my own."

A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, True trained under celebrity chefs Bobby Flay at Mesa Grill and the world-famous David Bouley at Bouley's, both in New York City. Most recently, he was Executive Chef at the Optimist, a top restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia.

True joined the Bistro last year and has already taken the Bistro's famed cuisine to yet another level, transforming the restaurant into a bona fide bistro. With the Bistro celebrating 15 years of gourmet food in a unique environment, all involved with the restaurant are excited about what the future holds.

"We've had a good first 15 years," said Allan Jones, "and we're thrilled about the next 15, with Wesley at the helm."

In addition to his responsibilities at the Bald Headed Bistro, True has also undertaken a new upstart with Will and Bailey, the pop-up hipster bar called The Diving Mouse. Open every Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Mouse is located a few doors down from the Bistro. At The Diving Mouse, patrons are treated to quick eats, alcoholic treats and live entertainment.

Celebrities who have dined at the Bistro include the cast of the popular television program, "Leave It to Beaver." Other notables include Peyton Manning, Pat Summitt and Phillip Fulmer, as well as television reporter Orlando Salinas, Bruce Pearl, Marla Maples, Ricky Skaggs, comedian Willie P. Richardson, golf legend Paul Azinger and David Oreck.

The Bald Headed Bistro is located at 201 Keith Street in the Village Green Town Center. Call (423) 472-6000 to contact Wesley True at the Bald Headed Bistro. The Diving Mouse is located at the same address and can be found on Instagram at @thedivingmouse.

Related Images

will-jones-left-and-wesley-true.jpg

Will Jones (left) and Wesley True.

Will Jones and Wesley True

SOURCE Bald Headed Bistro

Related Links

https://baldheadedbistro.com

