Baldwin & Clarke Advisory Services, LLC Partners with Proteus to Gain Access to Alternative Investment Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, an RIA, alternative investments and private funds platform, today announced an agreement with Baldwin & Clarke Advisory Services, LLC ("BCAS"), an independent wealth management firm based in Bedford, NH, to provide the firm's high-net-worth investors access to alternative asset classes, portfolio construction tools and education. The Proteus platform will enable BCAS to sort and search managers and investments, review due diligence materials, model, back-test and construct alternative/private fund portfolios. By partnering with Proteus, BCAS's offerings will expand to include alternative asset classes such as private credit, private equity, real estate, hedge funds and real assets in client portfolios.

BCAS is an independent RIA that serves investors across New England, including business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as individuals, professionals, and families. This added capability complements the firm's estate and financial planning services. BCAS has $300 million in assets under advisement.

BCAS is one of three independent companies that comprise BaldwinClarke, a diversified financial services organization that also provides high touch investment banking and sophisticated insurance planning services for its clients.

"Proteus' technology and compliance infrastructure create an efficient and seamless process for our firm to include alternatives in the portfolios of our accredited investor clients," said Chuck Baldwin, Co-Founder and Principal at BaldwinClarke. "Proteus' superior selection of top-tier institutional fund managers enables us to identify suitable investments for our clients. We can now build truly bespoke alternative investment portfolios."

"BCAS advisors will find that our platform enables them to add more diversification and truly customize client portfolios," said Proteus CEO Eric Knauss. "With Proteus' thorough manager selection and due diligence process, investors gain access to a far broader range of alternatives to suit their individual needs and financial goals."

Proteus is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and has a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of its clients. To learn more about Proteus and the Proteus private investment platform, visit https://www.proteuscapital.us

About BaldwinClarke

For nearly a half century, BaldwinClarke has provided best-in-class wealth management, investment banking, and insurance planning services to individuals, entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits. BaldwinClarke is an independent financial services firm that has a long history of using its multi-disciplinary skill set to help clients successfully integrate family, business and wealth transfer planning to meet their objectives. For more information about BaldwinClarke, visit https://baldwinclarke.com/.

About Proteus Capital

Proteus is an RIA and alternatives/private funds platform that provides high net worth investors and their financial advisors sophisticated access to alternative investment opportunities and education. Proteus' fully integrated platform enables independent RIAs, regional IBDs, private banks, accredited investors and qualified purchasers to sort and search managers and investments, review due diligence materials, model, back test and construct portfolios all in one place, eliminating the hurdles and inefficiencies that have traditionally plagued alternative investing. To learn more about Proteus, visit: https://www.proteuscapital.us/

