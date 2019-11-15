Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza's Annual Winter Wonderland Brings Holiday Cheer To South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza's annual Winter Wonderland and holiday celebration engages thousands of residents for a day of free holiday activities. The event returns Saturday, December 14th, from 3:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is expected to attract more than 10,000 families from South Los Angeles. The annual Winter Wonderland is a partnership between City Council District 8 and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (BHCP) designed to bring winter festivities to South Los Angeles and get the community into the holiday spirit.

(L to R) Mrs. C., Rachel Freeman (Capri Retail Services), Black Santa, Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson (District 8) and Santa Claus. Photo Credit: Ricky Richardson

Creating a holiday celebration like no other in South LA, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson present a day full of free winter activities for the entire family, including sledding and snowman building with real snow, holiday crafts, festive entertainment, as well hot chocolate and holiday treats. There will also be a visit from Santa Claus, toy giveaways, along with surprise entertainment.

"Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza are proud to present the largest annual holiday event within the Crenshaw corridor. We are dedicated to giving back and celebrating here in the community," says Rachel Freeman, President & CEO, Capri Retail Services.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson echoes Freeman's sentiments and states, "I love to see our community come together. As a life-long South Los Angeles resident, I understand the value of having events like this that spread joy and allow us to celebrate the holidays together. It's also an opportunity for us to give back to families and children that may have never experienced winter activities like sledding, or may not receive toys for Christmas."

Since its debut in 2011, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza's annual Winter Wonderland has attracted more than 20,000 attendees and featured past musical performances by GRAMMY-nominated soul artist Aloe Blacc.

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza is located at 3650 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 (the event will be held on the upper deck along Crenshaw Blvd). All activities are free and open to the public. RSVP at www.tinyurl.com/BHCPWW.

SOURCE Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza