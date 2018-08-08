Baldwin Risk Partners' Rank Spikes to #43 on Insurance Journal's 2018 List of Top Property/Casualty Agencies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), the Tampa-based insurance distribution and consulting holding company, recently ranked #43 on Insurance Journal's Annual list of Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies. The recognition marks a significant jump from BRP's debut standing of #76 on the list in 2017.

Insurance Journal's Top 100 rankings are based on a metric of revenue growth for agencies whose business resides primarily in the retail sector. Baldwin Risk Partners was noted as earning a total Property and Casualty revenue of $41,172,732 in 2017, a figure which nearly doubled that of their 2016 revenue of $21,200,000.

"We're extremely proud of what our team has been able to accomplish in a year's time," said Trevor Baldwin, BRP President. "This recognition of success can be attributed to an aggressive growth strategy coupled with the expertise, passion and tenacity of our partners and colleagues."

The recognition comes on the heels of two additional major accolades for BRP. The firm was also recently ranked #26 on Tampa Bay's list of fastest growing privately-owned companies and #57 on a list of largest U.S. brokers.

"We're thrilled with our continued growth and marketplace momentum," continued Baldwin. "It's a remarkably exciting time for the BRP team of partnered firms."

BRP is an award-winning entrepreneur owned and inspired insurance distribution holding company delivering solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. BRP supports our Partners, clients, colleagues, insurers, and communities through the deployment of best in class resources and capital to drive organic and partnership growth. Together with our partner firms, we are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. Our growth path includes increased geographic representation across the U.S., expanded client value propositions and new lines of insurance to meet the needs of evolving lifestyles, business risks, and healthcare funding. This year, BRP was ranked the # 3 Fastest Growing Broker by Business Insurance. BRP is a destination employer supported by an award-winning culture, powered by exceptional people and fueled by industry-leading growth and innovation.

