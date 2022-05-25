Baleaf Sports Launches Sustainable Line, a New Series of Eco-Friendly Activewear

Each piece in Baleaf's Sustainable Line is designed to be highly versatile and worn in multiple scenarios, whilst also being manufactured from eco-friendly materials. The Sustainable Line builds upon the progress Baleaf has made over the past two years, as it continues to launch products made from biodegradable and recyclable materials to limit pollution and promote the circular economy.

"Since our inception, Baleaf has remained committed to slow fashion. By making garments that are versatile and of high quality, Baleaf activewear lasts longer and can be worn in more scenarios. This allows people to downsize and streamline their activewear wardrobe in order to minimize their carbon footprint. In the future, we hope to work together with even more suppliers to shape a socially responsible activewear industry," said Lefee Xu, CEO of Baleaf.

On a mission to make environmental protection easy and affordable for everyone, Baleaf has made significant strides in the R&D of sustainable materials that reduce waste and pollution while keeping the single item pricing of its products at US$20-30 when similar items on the market usually cost more than US$50. In 2021, Baleaf launched its modal fabric made out of wood pulp from the beech tree, which is fully biodegradable and causes less harm to the environment. In 2022, the brand has expanded its development of sustainable materials with recycled nylon and recycled polyester fibers sourced from plastic bottle waste and fishing nets. For every ton of nets used, Baleaf saves seven barrels of crude oil, while every ton of plastic bottles used saves 8000 gallons of water.

"Sustainable nylon can be recycled and regenerated indefinitely. Thanks to a series of breakthrough research and treatments, our nylon and spandex blend contains 75% recycled nylon made from fishing nets. Moreover, our fabric design and development team have engineered a material that's premium, feels silky and smooth, and boasts double-sided elasticity for ease of movement. As a result, our Sustainable Line empowers people to maximize comfort without sacrificing functionality or the environment," says Lee, Lead Fabric Engineer at Baleaf.

Baleaf's Sustainable Line come in a reusable bag made from recycled nylon and recycled polyester. Unlike plastic bags, Baleaf's biodegradable packaging can be broken down within three years and does not contribute to waste or pollution.

Beyond products, Baleaf strives to ensure transparency and sustainability at every part of the supply chain. In 2021, Baleaf and its suppliers received the Global Recycle Standard (GRS) certification, and the brand is committed to following GRS criteria at every stage of production. Baleaf also works closely with upstream suppliers to incorporate the latest environmentally-friendly fabrics in manufacturing. Furthermore, Baleaf's corporate culture reflects its commitment to sustainability, the company continuously upholds the highest standard for ethical work practices and human rights.

The launch of the Sustainable Line marks the beginning of Baleaf's commitment to achieving 100% sustainable products by 2035. To learn more, please visit https://www.baleaf.com/pages/sustainability

About Baleaf

Founded in 2014, Baleaf is a contemporary activewear brand that caters to those who enjoy dabbling in fitness trends but don't want to keep stockpiling gear for each activity they engage in. Baleaf is on a mission to help downsize and streamline peoples' activewear wardrobes with high-quality, versatile and multifaceted athleisure apparel at an affordable price. For more information, please visit https://www.baleaf.com/

