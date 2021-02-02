BALIAN Energy Joins NovaSource Power Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaSource Power Services ("NovaSource"), a global leader in solar operations and maintenance services, announced today that the company has acquired France-based commissioning experts, BALIAN Energy ("BALIAN"). The transaction marks NovaSource's first European acquisition, expanding their international presence and comprehensive service offering.

BALIAN Energy brings deep experience to NovaSource's global team, having commissioned over 1GW of PV power plant projects in 16 countries. Additional services include performance optimization, construction/design due diligence capabilities, and enhanced engineering solutions.

"We are very excited to join the NovaSource team. By combining our capabilities, we're building something truly special, reinforcing our added value to our customers and lowering the economic risks of PV projects. We are becoming a key partner providing world-class services to PV project all around the world," said Thibaut Coly, Founder & CEO of BALIAN Energy.

"We've seen the demand for independent commissioning services grow rapidly as the solar industry continues to mature. With Thibaut leading our Global Field Service & Commissioning, the additional expertise, multinational reach, and leadership will provide our partners with an even higher level of service as we continue to raise the standards for operations and maintenance providers around the world," said Jack Bennett, CEO of NovaSource.

About NovaSource

NovaSource Power Services is a global O&M services provider for renewable energy assets. NovaSouce seeks maintain a world-class culture of safety and integrity, while developing lasting partnerships with our customers and team members. Founded in 2020, the NovaSource team has worked at the forefront of the renewables industry for more than 20 years and manages over 3.5 GW of residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects. As an independent, O&M-focused company, NovaSource is poised to offer even greater value in the design, maintenance, and management of our customer's projects.

www.novasourcepower.com

SOURCE NovaSource Power Services

