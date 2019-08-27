Ball Debuts First-Ever Aluminum Cup as Consumer Demand for Sustainable Packaging Grows

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today announced the launch of a pilot of infinitely recyclable aluminum cups in the U.S. Ball developed the aluminum cup over the past several years as an alternative to plastic cups for use at home and in other areas where plastic cups are common, including indoor and outdoor venues across the country. The pilot will produce a limited supply of aluminum cups through 2020 for use in such locations, which include entertainment venues and major concessionaires.

"As our customers and consumers increasingly seek sustainable beverage packaging options, the launch of the aluminum cup is a significant moment for our company," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "It is our responsibility as the leader in aluminum beverage packaging to continuously innovate and provide solutions for our customers. We're excited to bring the aluminum cup to market and expand the product line next year and beyond."

Beginning September 2019, Ball will roll out a number of pilots with major venues and concessionaires across the U.S. to replace their plastic cups with aluminum cups. Ball's research shows that 67 percent of U.S. consumers say they will visit a venue more often if they use aluminum cups instead of plastic cups and that 78 percent of consumers expect beverage brands to use environmentally friendly containers in the next five years.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material and, like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today.

In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is sturdy, durable and cool to the touch, and it can be customized with logos and graphics. The cup is currently available in a 20-ounce size and Ball aims to introduce additional sizes in the future based on market demand. Ball expects to ramp up production in its Westminster, Colorado, innovation facility by the end of 2020, and it looks forward to the opportunity to expand adoption of the cups to restaurants, bars, convenience stores, breweries and retail locations. For more information, please visit www.ball.com/cups.

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 net sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com , or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

