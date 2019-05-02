Ball Reports First Quarter Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today reported, on a U.S. GAAP basis, first quarter 2019 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $117 million (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $50 million, or 15 cents per diluted share for business consolidation, debt refinancing and other non-comparable costs) or 34 cents per diluted share, on sales of $2.8 billion, compared to $125 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or 35 cents per diluted share (including the net effect of after-tax charges of $55 million, or 15 cents per diluted share for the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs), on sales of $2.8 billion in 2018. Ball's first-quarter 2019 comparable net earnings were $167 million, or 49 cents per diluted share, compared to $180 million, or 50 cents per diluted share in 2018.

Results reflect the sale of the company's U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business effective July 31, 2018. References to volume data represent units shipped in respective periods. Details of comparable segment earnings, business consolidation activities and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release.

"Growth trends in our packaging and aerospace businesses continue to gain momentum. During the quarter, higher than expected global can demand driven by customers' shifting mix and new product launches to aluminum packaging helped drive stronger revenue growth. In North America, higher costs related to surplus U.S. aluminum scrap and higher than anticipated plant start-up costs affected first quarter results. We anticipate that these near-term cost pressures will moderate in the second half when new lines complete learning curves and more favorable contractual terms become effective, as well as in 2020 and beyond," said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"Beverage can growth appears to be accelerating to levels that are stronger and more sustainable than in the past 25 plus years. We welcome the opportunity to support growth for infinitely recyclable aluminum packaging from 11 new beverage can lines and two new extruded aluminum aerosol lines installed across our global plant network since the beginning of 2018. In aerospace, new program awards for Ball's space hardware and capabilities will drive additional infrastructure investment and hiring to support multiple years of growth."

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, comparable segment operating earnings for the first quarter 2019 were $118 million on sales of $1.1 billion compared to $113 million on sales of $1 billion in the first quarter 2018.

Quarterly results improved due to mid-single digit can volume growth and continued favorable category and specialty can packaging mix shift in the sparkling water, beer, wine, energy and spiked sparkling seltzer categories, and were largely offset by unfavorable U.S. aluminum scrap rates, a challenging ramp up for two of four lines at our new Goodyear, Arizona, facility and incremental costs to serve double-digit specialty can growth.

Throughout 2019, continued volume growth, net fixed cost savings, lower start-up costs, customer product mix and improved aluminum can sheet quality are expected to add significantly to results.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, comparable segment operating earnings for the first quarter of 2019 were $68 million on sales of $441 million, compared to $98 million on sales of $459 million during the same period in 2018.

Low-teens segment volume growth was unable to offset fully the previously disclosed conclusion of the third-party end sales agreement as part of the Rexam acquisition. Industry can demand in South America remains particularly strong as beer customers continue to shift packaging mix from returnable glass to aluminum cans. The company's new beverage can manufacturing plant in Paraguay is scheduled to begin production in late 2019.

Beverage Packaging, Europe

Beverage packaging, Europe, comparable segment operating earnings for the first quarter of 2019 were $64 million on sales of $638 million, compared to $60 million on sales of $609 million in the first quarter 2018.

First quarter segment earnings reflect low double-digit can demand growth across Europe offset by cost inflation, start-up costs and euro earnings translation. Segment volume was driven by packaging mix shift to cans in the water, carbonated soft drink and beer categories and strong growth for energy drinks. New lines in the company's existing Widnau, Switzerland, and Belgrade, Serbia, facilities began production in January.

Positive volume momentum continues as certain customers continue to adjust a portion of their packaging mix to aluminum beverage packaging from single-serve plastics, particularly in the United Kingdom.

Aerospace

Aerospace comparable segment operating earnings for the first quarter 2019 were $30 million on sales of $328 million, compared to $25 million on sales of $264 million in the first quarter 2018.

Year-to-date the company hired more than 300 people into this business with an additional 600 employees required within the next twelve months. Due to continued growth, our 2018 facility expansions in Westminster and Boulder, Colorado, have been fully utilized and additional infrastructure growth capital will be deployed in late 2019 and 2020. Contracts already won, but not yet booked into current contracted backlog, increased to $4.9 billion. Quarterly year-over-year segment earnings improvement will continue throughout 2019.

Non-reportable

Year-over-year results in non-reportable reflect the dilutive impact of the July 31, 2018, sale of the U.S. steel food and steel aerosol business partially offset by mid-single digit volume growth in the company's retained global aluminum aerosol business driven by strong demand for personal care aluminum aerosol packaging for deodorant, hair care and body sprays. Additional businesses supporting non-reportable include aluminum beverage can manufacturing operations in AMEA and Asia. The company's announced sale of its Chinese beverage can assets received antitrust approval and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019. Despite the Chinese asset sale, non-reportable results are expected to improve year-over-year in the second half.

Outlook

"The company's financial position is strong, our debt portfolio is well positioned with low, fixed interest rates and our recently amended and extended credit facility provides ample financial flexibility to invest in disciplined growth and return value to shareholders. Given the strength of our cash flow, leverage at optimal levels, last week's dividend increase and our existing repurchase authorization, the company plans to return in excess of $1 billion to shareholders in 2019 and beyond," said Scott C. Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"Our focus on commercializing sustainable aluminum packaging solutions across our customers' product categories and leveraging our aerospace capabilities with relevant government customers is translating into additional growth. We will continue to navigate short-term start-up inefficiencies and cost inflation to position Ball for the best long-term outcome in advance of contract renewals. While we still have much work to do to achieve our 2019 financial goals originally laid out in mid-2016, our longer term prospects continue to be bright, and we continue to drive toward our 2019 goals of $2 billion in comparable EBITDA, in excess of $1 billion in free cash flow and exceeding our long-term 10 to 15 percent diluted earnings per share growth goal this year," Hayes said.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 17,500 people worldwide and reported 2018 net sales of $11.6 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com , or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings



























Three Months Ended









March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)





2019

2018

















Net sales





$ 2,785

$ 2,785

















Costs and expenses















Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)







(2,253)



(2,237) Depreciation and amortization







(170)



(180) Selling, general and administrative







(127)



(112) Business consolidation and other activities







(14)



(30)









(2,564)



(2,559)

















Earnings before interest and taxes







221



226

















Interest expense







(77)



(73) Debt refinancing and other costs







(4)



(1) Total interest expense







(81)



(74) Earnings before taxes







140



152 Tax (provision) benefit







(10)



(34) Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax







(13)



7

















Net earnings







117



125

















Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests







-



-

















Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation





$ 117

$ 125

















Earnings per share:















Basic





$ 0.35

$ 0.36 Diluted





$ 0.34

$ 0.35

















Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):















Basic







334,239



350,215 Diluted







342,676



357,552

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





















Three Months Ended







March 31,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net earnings

$ 117

$ 125

Depreciation and amortization



170



180

Business consolidation and other activities



14



30

Deferred tax provision (benefit)



10



3

Other, net



47



8

Changes in working capital



(487)



(420)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(129)



(74)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures



(154)



(242)

Business dispositions



-



(45)

Other, net



(9)



3

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(163)



(284)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Changes in borrowings, net



419



465

Net issuances (purchases) of common stock



(150)



(35)

Dividends



(34)



(35)

Other, net



(10)



(11)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



225



384

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



11



1

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(56)



27

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



728



459

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period (a)

$ 672

$ 486







(a) Includes $63 million of cash and cash equivalents reported in assets held for sale in Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet.

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2019)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















March 31,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

















Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 603

$ 477

Receivables, net



1,885



2,090

Inventories, net



1,275



1,447

Other current assets



184



138

Assets held for sale



452



8

Total current assets



4,399



4,160

Property, plant and equipment, net



4,360



4,727

Goodwill



4,410



4,970

Intangible assets, net



2,137



2,432

Other assets



1,617



1,442

















Total assets

$ 16,923

$ 17,731

















Liabilities and Equity













Current liabilities













Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 399

$ 337

Payables and other accrued liabilities



3,463



3,568

Liabilities held for sale



173



-

Total current liabilities



4,035



3,905

Long-term debt



6,719



7,131

Other long-term liabilities



2,520



2,557

Equity



3,649



4,138

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,923

$ 17,731



Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2019) 1. Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas and presented in the four reportable segments outlined below:

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina and Chile that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, Europe : Consists of operations in numerous countries in Europe, including Russia, that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers.

Aerospace : Consists of operations that manufacture and sell aerospace and other related products and the provision of services used in the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.

Other consists of non-reportable segments located in Africa, Middle East and Asia (beverage packaging, AMEA) and Asia Pacific (beverage packaging, Asia Pacific) that manufacture and sell metal beverage containers; a non-reportable segment that manufactures and sells aerosol containers, extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs (aerosol packaging); undistributed corporate expenses; intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, South Korea, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.



















Three Months Ended





March 31,

($ in millions) 2019

2018















Net sales











Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,131

$ 1,035

Beverage packaging, South America

441



459

Beverage packaging, Europe

638



609

Aerospace

328



264

Reportable segment sales

2,538



2,367

Other

247



418

Net sales $ 2,785

$ 2,785















Comparable operating earnings











Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 118

$ 113

Beverage packaging, South America

68



98

Beverage packaging, Europe

64



60

Aerospace

30



25

Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

280



296















Other (a)

(5)



4

Comparable operating earnings

275



300

Reconciling items











Business consolidation and other activities

(14)



(30)

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(40)



(44)

Earnings before interest and taxes

221



226







(b) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $23 million and $22 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2019) 2. Non-Comparable Items



















Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

















Non-comparable items - income (expense)













Beverage packaging, North and Central America













Business consolidation and other activities













Facility closure costs (1)

$ (1)

$ 5

Individually insignificant items



-



(8)

Other non-comparable items













Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(8)



(10)

Total beverage packaging, North and Central America



(9)



(13)

















Beverage packaging, South America













Individually insignificant items



(1)



-

Other non-comparable items













Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(14)



(14)

Total beverage packaging, South America



(15)



(14)

















Beverage packaging, Europe













Business consolidation and other activities













Facility closure costs (2)



2



(10)

Individually insignificant items



(1)



-

Other non-comparable items













Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(17)



(18)

Total beverage packaging, Europe



(16)



(28)

















Other













Business consolidation and other activities













Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements (3)



(4)



(11)

Transaction related costs for the China business sale (4)



(13)



-

Individually insignificant items



4



(6)

Other non-comparable items













Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs (5)



(12)



-

Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(1)



(2)

Debt refinancing and other costs



(4)



(1)

Total other



(30)



(20)

















Total business consolidation and other activities



(14)



(30)

Total other non-comparable items



(56)



(45)

Total non-comparable items



(70)



(75)

















Tax effect on business consolidation and other activities



5



8

Tax effect on other non-comparable items



15



12

Total non-comparable tax items



20



20

Total non-comparable items, net of tax

$ (50)

$ (55)







(1) In August 2017, the company announced the closure of its beverage can manufacturing facilities in Chatsworth, California, and Longview, Texas, and its beverage end manufacturing facility in Birmingham, Alabama. The Birmingham plant ceased production during the second quarter of 2018, and the Longview and Chatsworth plants ceased production during the third quarter of 2018. In December 2018, the company completed the sale of its closed manufacturing facility in Chatsworth, California. Charges in the first quarter of 2019 and credits in the first quarter of 2018 were the result of updated estimates for the costs of employee severance and benefits and facility shutdown costs.



(2) In the second quarter 2017, the company closed its beverage packaging manufacturing facility in Recklinghausen, Germany. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company closed its beverage packaging manufacturing facility in San Martino, Italy. Credits in the first quarter of 2019 and charges in the first quarter of 2018 were the result of updated estimates for the costs of employee severance and benefits and facility shutdown costs.



(3) During the first quarters of 2019 and 2018, the company incurred charges for compensation arrangements associated with the Rexam acquisition and integration.



(4) In December 2018, the company announced an agreement to sell its beverage packaging facilities in China. Charges for the first quarter 2019 were comprised of estimated employee severance costs and professional fees associated with the transaction.



(5) The company recorded its proportional share of non-comparable costs of its equity method affiliate, Ball Metalpack. Charges for the first quarter of 2019 are for purchase accounting related intangible amortization and business consolidation costs. These charges were recorded in the line equity in results of affiliates, net of tax in Ball's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of earnings.

3. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings and Net Debt – Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable costs after tax. We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings and Comparable Net Earnings internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements. Ball management uses Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA and Comparable EBITDA to interest expense as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation.

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "FINANCIALS" tab.

A summary of the effects of the above transactions on after tax earnings is as follows:



















Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2019



2018















Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 117



$ 125 Add: Business consolidation and other activities



14





30 Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



40





44 Add: Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs



12





- Add: Debt refinancing and other costs



4





1 Less: Non-comparable taxes



(20)





(20) Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before above transactions (Comparable Net Earnings)

$ 167



$ 180 Per diluted share before above transactions

$ 0.49



$ 0.50

A summary of the effects of the above transactions on earnings before interest and taxes is as follows:





















Three Months Ended







March 31,

($ in millions)

2019

2018

















Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 117

$ 125

Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



-



-

Net earnings



117



125

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



13



(7)

Add: Tax provision (benefit)



10



34

Earnings before taxes



140



152

Add: Total interest expense



81



74

Earnings before interest and taxes



221



226

Add: Business consolidation and other activities



14



30

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



40



44

Comparable Operating Earnings

$ 275

$ 300



A summary of Comparable EBITDA and Net Debt is as follows:











Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, except ratios)

March 31, 2019







Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 446 Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1) Net earnings



445 Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



15 Add: Tax provision (benefit)



161 Earnings before taxes



621 Add: Total interest expense



309 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)



930 Add: Business consolidation and other activities (a)



175 Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



160 Comparable Operating Earnings



1,265 Add: Depreciation and amortization



692 Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



(160) Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,797







Interest expense

$ (305)







Total debt at period end

$ 7,118 Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(603) Net Debt

$ 6,515







Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense (Interest Coverage)



5.9x Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA



3.6x





(a) For detailed information on these items, please see the respective quarterly filings and/or earnings releases, which can be found on our website at www.ball.com.

































Twelve

Less: Three

Add: Three

Twelve





Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended





December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

($ in millions, except ratios)

2018

2018

2019

2019





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 454

$ 125

$ 117

$ 446

Add: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)



-



-



(1)

Net earnings



453



125



117



445

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(5)



(7)



13



15

Add: Tax provision (benefit)



185



34



10



161

Earnings before taxes



633



152



140



621

Add: Total interest expense



302



74



81



309

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)



935



226



221



930

Add: Business consolidation and other activities (a)



191



30



14



175

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



164



44



40



160

Comparable Operating Earnings



1,290



300



275



1,265

Add: Depreciation and amortization



702



180



170



692

Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



(164)



(44)



(40)



(160)

Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,828

$ 436

$ 405

$ 1,797





























Interest expense

$ (301)

$ (73)

$ (77)

$ (305)





























Total debt at period end



















$ 7,118

Less: Cash and cash equivalents





















(603)

Net Debt



















$ 6,515





























Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense (Interest Coverage)





















5.9 x Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA





















3.6 x





(a) For detailed information on these items, please see the respective quarterly filings and/or earnings releases, which can be found on our website at www.ball.com.

