Ball Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) today reported, on a U.S. GAAP basis, first quarter 2021 net earnings attributable to the corporation of $200 million (including net after-tax charges of $40 million, or 12 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items), or 60 cents per diluted share, on sales of $3.1 billion, compared to $23 million net earnings attributable to the corporation, or 7 cents per diluted share (including net after-tax charges of $179 million, or 54 cents per diluted share for business consolidation and other non-comparable items), on sales of $2.8 billion in 2020. Ball's first quarter 2021 comparable net earnings were $240 million, or 72 cents per diluted share, compared to $202 million, or 61 cents per diluted share in 2020.

Details of comparable segment earnings, business consolidation activities, business segment descriptions and other non-comparable items can be found in the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements that accompany this news release. References to volume data represent units shipped.

During the quarter, the company increased comparable earnings per diluted share by 18% on 8% global beverage volume growth and maintained strong aerospace backlog. In addition to focusing on team safety, the company's EMEA and South American beverage can businesses experienced notably stronger comparable earnings, the new beverage can manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona, started production and the Ball Aluminum Cup™ began national rollout distribution at retail late in the quarter. Significant demand growth for sustainable aluminum packaging continues to outstrip global supply and the cadence of capital investments to address contracted customer demand is accelerating.

"Positive momentum continues across our company despite anticipated startup costs and isolated operational impacts in our North American beverage can business due to winter storms and aerospace customer supply-chain disruptions experienced during the quarter. Global projects in North America, South America and EMEA are expected to add at least 25 billion units of contracted beverage can capacity by year-end 2023 (off a 2019 base of 100 billion units), projects are on track and will contribute meaningfully to 2021 and beyond. Our focus remains on our employees' safety, training and development, the efficient startups of EVA-enhancing capital projects to serve our customers' growth, the successful retail launch of the Ball Aluminum Cup™ and delivering value to our stakeholders in 2021 and beyond," said John A. Hayes, chairman and chief executive officer.

Beverage Packaging, North and Central America

Beverage packaging, North and Central America, comparable segment operating earnings for the first quarter 2021 were $140 million on sales of $1.3 billion compared to $146 million on sales of $1.2 billion in 2020.

Comparable segment earnings reflect 6% volume growth, the benefits from new contractual terms and higher specialty mix being more than offset by startup costs associated with three new manufacturing plants and the impact of lost production from winter storms.

Demand for aluminum beverage cans and bottles continues to outstrip supply across North America. The company's new Glendale, Arizona, facility successfully started up during the first quarter, and the company anticipates the new Pittston, Pennsylvania, facility to start beverage can production by the end of second quarter. The company further anticipates Glendale and Pittston to exit 2021 with four lines operational in each facility. As needed, both facilities are scalable to add incremental capacity throughout 2022 and beyond to serve consumer's growth for sustainable packaging, new product introductions and to offset cans currently being imported.

The timeline for the company's recently announced construction of a new aluminum end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has been accelerated to align end capacity with even higher can demand. Bowling Green end manufacturing is now scheduled to begin in late 2021. Full-year 2021 startup costs are still anticipated to be in the range of $50 million.

Beverage Packaging, EMEA

Beverage packaging, EMEA, comparable segment operating earnings for first quarter were $100 million on sales of $796 million compared to $68 million on sales of $669 million in 2020.

First quarter comparable segment earnings reflect 5% segment volume growth, improving specialty mix and strong consumption trends in the U.K., Nordics, Egypt and Russia. Packaging mix shift to sustainable aluminum cans for traditional and non-traditional beverages continues to accelerate, and demand is outstripping supply. Despite protracted country-by-country COVID-19 lockdowns, additional beverage can line investments in the U.K., Czech Republic and Russia are largely on track to support regional contracted demand in 2021 and beyond.

During the quarter, the segment launched the world's first ASI (Aluminum Stewardship Initiative) certified can with a major customer in Spain. The cans are certified according to ASI's standards for responsible production, sourcing and stewardship.

Beverage Packaging, South America

Beverage packaging, South America, comparable segment operating earnings for first quarter were $93 million on sales of $487 million compared to $63 million on sales of $405 million in 2020.

Segment volume ended the quarter up 14% and specialty mix also increased to more than 65%. First quarter earnings reflect favorable price/mix and exceptional operating performance despite COVID-19 recurrences across South America. In Brazil, demand remains very strong and continues to outstrip supply as recyclable aluminum beverage packaging is favored over other substrates.

To support contracted volume growth and can-filling investments across South America, multiple can manufacturing investments are anticipated across our existing footprint in 2021 and beyond. The previously announced multi-line facility in Frutal, Brazil, is on schedule to begin production in the second half of 2021.

Aerospace

Aerospace comparable segment operating earnings for the first quarter were $35 million on sales of $424 million compared to $40 million on sales of $432 million in 2020. Contracted backlog ended the quarter at $2.2 billion and contracts won, but not yet booked into contracted backlog was $5.3 billion.

Segment results reflect the inefficiencies created from certain customer supply-chain disruptions, timing effects of certain sub-supplier contracts, and costs due to COVID-19 safety and other protocols. The company continues to win defense, climate change and Earth-monitoring contracts to provide mission-critical programs and technologies to U.S. government, defense, intelligence, and reconnaissance and surveillance customers. Contracted and won-not-booked backlog are expected to rise throughout 2021 and segment earnings remain on track to achieve double-digit growth. Hiring to support future growth and multiple projects to expand manufacturing capacity, test capabilities engineering, and support workspace remain on track.

Non-reportable

In addition to undistributed corporate expenses, the results for the company's global aluminum aerosol business, beverage can manufacturing facilities in India, Saudi Arabia and Myanmar and investments in the company's new aluminum cup business continue to be reported in other non-reportable.

First quarter results reflect higher year-over-year undistributed corporate expenses and marketing costs associated with the aluminum cup national retail launch. During the quarter, the company's global aluminum aerosol volumes increased low-single-digits and customers continue to pursue sustainable packaging solutions including the company's new Infinity aluminum bottle.

Outlook

"Global demand for aluminum packaging continues to grow. In 2021, we are allocating in excess of $1.5 billion in capital to support EVA-enhancing projects at returns higher than our 9% after-tax hurdle. As our cash from operations continues to increase and we maintain optimal net debt to comparable EBITDA ratios, we will accelerate return of value to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases," said Scott C. Morrison, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"We continue to achieve at a high level due to our team's ability to adapt and work safely together. Our Drive for 10 vision and enduring culture allow us to successfully navigate short-term challenges and invest in long-term opportunities to enable growth for sustainable aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies. In 2021 and beyond, we look forward to growing our cash from operations and EVA dollars on an even larger capital base while returning capital to our shareholders and exceeding our long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of at least 10 to 15%," Hayes said.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com , or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory action or issues including tax, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

# # #

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

















Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020













Net sales

$ 3,125

$ 2,785













Costs and expenses











Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)



(2,493)



(2,215) Depreciation and amortization



(168)



(169) Selling, general and administrative



(157)



(131) Business consolidation and other activities



(7)



(115)





(2,825)



(2,630)













Earnings before interest and taxes



300



155













Interest expense



(67)



(71) Debt refinancing and other costs



-



(40) Total interest expense



(67)



(111) Earnings before taxes



233



44 Tax (provision) benefit



(32)



4 Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



(1)



(25)













Net earnings



200



23













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



-



-













Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 200

$ 23













Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.61

$ 0.07 Diluted

$ 0.60

$ 0.07













Weighted average shares outstanding (000s):











Basic



327,811



325,346 Diluted



333,673



332,326

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net earnings

$ 200

$ 23 Depreciation and amortization



168



169 Business consolidation and other activities



7



115 Deferred tax provision (benefit)



(2)



(36) Other, net



(147)



58 Changes in working capital



(703)



(1,037) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(477)



(708) Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Capital expenditures



(363)



(213) Business dispositions



1



(17) Other, net



14



(4) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(348)



(234) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Changes in borrowings, net



1



198 Net issuances (purchases) of common stock



(5)



(88) Dividends



(50)



(51) Other, net



-



(34) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(54)



25 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(31)



(78) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(910)



(995) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period



1,381



1,806 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 471

$ 811

Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2021)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

















March 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 461

$ 801 Receivables, net



2,115



1,862 Inventories, net



1,399



1,354 Other current assets



262



224 Total current assets



4,237



4,241 Property, plant and equipment, net



5,570



4,499 Goodwill



4,416



4,270 Intangible assets, net



1,813



1,914 Other assets



1,943



1,621













Total assets

$ 17,979

$ 16,545













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 766

$ 522 Payables and other accrued liabilities



4,218



3,481 Total current liabilities



4,984



4,003 Long-term debt



6,941



7,476 Other long-term liabilities



2,500



2,366 Equity



3,554



2,700













Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,979

$ 16,545

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements (First Quarter 2021)

1. Business Segment Information

Ball's operations are organized and reviewed by management along its product lines and geographical areas and presented in the four reportable segments outlined below.

Beverage packaging, North and Central America : Consists of operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers.

Beverage packaging, EMEA : Consists of operations in numerous countries throughout Europe, including Russia, as well as Egypt and Turkey, that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout those regions.

Beverage packaging, South America : Consists of operations in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile that manufacture and sell aluminum beverage containers throughout most of South America.

Aerospace : Consists of operations that manufacture and sell aerospace and other related products and the provision of services used in the defense, civil space and commercial space industries.

Other consists of a non-reportable operating segment (beverage packaging, other) that manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers; a non-reportable segment that manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs (aerosol packaging); a non-reportable operating segment that manufactures and sells aluminum cups (aluminum cups); undistributed corporate expenses; intercompany eliminations and other business activities.

The company also has investments in operations in Guatemala, Panama, South Korea, the U.S. and Vietnam that are accounted for under the equity method of accounting and, accordingly, those results are not included in segment sales or earnings.















Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in millions) 2021

2020











Net sales









Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 1,296

$ 1,181 Beverage packaging, EMEA

796



669 Beverage packaging, South America

487



405 Aerospace

424



432 Reportable segment sales

3,003



2,687 Other

122



98 Net sales $ 3,125

$ 2,785











Comparable operating earnings









Beverage packaging, North and Central America $ 140

$ 146 Beverage packaging, EMEA

100



68 Beverage packaging, South America

93



63 Aerospace

35



40 Reportable segment comparable operating earnings

368



317











Other (a)

(23)



(10) Comparable operating earnings

345



307 Reconciling items









Business consolidation and other activities

(7)



(115) Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles

(38)



(37) Earnings before interest and taxes $ 300

$ 155

____________________ (a) Includes undistributed corporate expenses, net, of $26 million and $14 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2. Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures – Non-U.S. GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. They should not be considered superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Presentations of earnings and cash flows presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are available in the company's earnings releases and quarterly and annual regulatory filings. Information reconciling forward-looking U.S. GAAP measures to non-U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort. We have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as they are not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain special items, including restructuring charges, business consolidation and other costs, gains and losses related to acquisition and divestiture of businesses, the ultimate outcome of certain legal or tax proceedings and other non-comparable items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could be material to our results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Comparable Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Comparable EBITDA), Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt – Comparable EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Operating Earnings is earnings before interest, taxes, business consolidation and other non-comparable costs. Comparable Net Earnings is net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation before business consolidation and other non-comparable costs after tax. Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share is Comparable Net Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. We use Comparable EBITDA, Comparable Operating Earnings, Comparable Net Earnings, and Comparable Diluted Earnings Per Share internally to evaluate the company's operating performance. Net Debt is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, which are derived directly from the company's financial statements. Ball management uses Net Debt to Comparable EBITDA and Comparable EBITDA to interest expense as metrics to monitor the credit quality of Ball Corporation.

Please see the company's website for further details of the company's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures at www.ball.com/investors under the "FINANCIALS" tab.

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on after tax earnings is as follows:





















Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

2021



2020















Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 200



$ 23 Business consolidation and other activities



7





115 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38





37 Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs, net of tax



6





30 Debt refinancing and other costs



-





40 Noncontrolling interest share of non-comparable costs, net of tax



-





1 Non-comparable tax items



(11)





(44) Comparable Net Earnings

$ 240



$ 202 Comparable diluted earnings per share

$ 0.72



$ 0.61

A summary of the effects of non-comparable items on earnings before interest and taxes is as follows:

















Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 200

$ 23 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



-



- Net earnings



200



23 Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



1



25 Tax provision (benefit)



32



(4) Earnings before taxes



233



44 Total interest expense



67



111 Earnings before interest and taxes



300



155 Business consolidation and other activities



7



115 Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



38



37 Comparable Operating Earnings

$ 345

$ 307

A summary of Comparable EBITDA and Net Debt is as follows:





Twelve

Less: Three

Add: Three









Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

($ in millions, except ratios)

2020

2020

2021

2021





























Net earnings attributable to Ball Corporation

$ 585

$ 23

$ 200

$ 762

Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax



(3)



-



-



(3)

Net earnings



582



23



200



759

Less: Equity in results of affiliates, net of tax



6



25



1



(18)

Add: Tax provision (benefit)



99



(4)



32



135

Earnings before taxes



687



44



233



876

Add: Total interest expense



316



111



67



272

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)



1,003



155



300



1,148

Add: Business consolidation and other activities (a)



262



115



7



154

Add: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



150



37



38



151

Comparable Operating Earnings



1,415



307



345



1,453

Add: Depreciation and amortization



668



169



168



667

Less: Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles (a)



(150)



(37)



(38)



(151)

Comparable EBITDA

$ 1,933

$ 439

$ 475

$ 1,969





























Total interest expense

$ (316)

$ (111)

$ (67)

$ (272)

Less: Debt refinancing and other costs



41



40



-



1

Interest expense

$ (275)

$ (71)

$ (67)

$ (271)





























Total debt at period end



















$ 7,707

Less: Cash and cash equivalents





















(461)

Net Debt



















$ 7,246





























Comparable EBITDA/Interest Expense (Interest Coverage)





















7.3 x Net Debt/Comparable EBITDA





















3.7 x

____________________ (a) For detailed information on these items, please see the respective quarterly filings and/or earnings releases, which can be found on our website at www.ball.com.



3. Non-Comparable Items





















Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions)

2021

2020













Non-comparable items - income (expense)











Beverage packaging, North and Central America











Business consolidation and other activities











Facility closure costs (1)

$ 1

$ (1) Individually insignificant items



-



(2) Other non-comparable items











Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(7)



(7) Total beverage packaging, North and Central America



(6)



(10)













Beverage packaging, EMEA











Business consolidation and other activities











Facility closure costs (1)



(2)



(2) Individually insignificant items



-



(1) Other non-comparable items











Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(17)



(16) Total beverage packaging, EMEA



(19)



(19)













Beverage packaging, South America











Business consolidation and other activities











Individually insignificant items



(1)



(1) Other non-comparable items











Amortization of acquired Rexam intangibles



(14)



(14) Total beverage packaging, South America



(15)



(15)













Other











Business consolidation and other activities











Rexam acquisition related compensation arrangements



-



(6) Goodwill impairment charges in beverage packaging, other segment



-



(62) Reversal of certain provisions in beverage packaging, other segment



-



11 Loss from sale of and subsequent adjustment to selling price of steel food and steel aerosol business



-



(15) Loss on sale of China business and related costs



-



(23) Individually insignificant items



(5)



(13) Other non-comparable items











Share of equity method affiliate non-comparable costs, net of tax (2)



(6)



(30) Noncontrolling interest's share of non-comparable costs (income), net of tax



-



(1) Debt extinguishment and refinance costs



-



(40) Total other



(11)



(179)

















Three Months Ended March 31,



2021

2020













Total business consolidation and other activities



(7)



(115) Total other non-comparable items



(44)



(108) Total non-comparable items



(51)



(223)













Tax effect on business consolidation and other activities



2



17 Tax effect on other non-comparable items



9



27 Total non-comparable tax items



11



44 Total non-comparable items, net of tax

$ (40)

$ (179)

____________________ (1) The company recorded charges and revisions to previous estimates for the costs of employee severance and benefits and facility shutdown costs related to plant closures and restructuring activities.



(2) In the first quarter of 2021, the company recorded its share of equity method non-comparable items. In 2020, the company recorded its share of equity method non-comparable costs, principally related to the provision of additional equity contributions and loans to Ball Metalpack by its shareholders.

