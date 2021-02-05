Ball to Present Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Cups at the Big Game

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) and Bud Light today announced a partnership to bring the infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cups™ to guests at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the Big Game on February 7, 2021. The aluminum cups, which are also available to fans at major events and venues across the country and for purchase online, are a demonstration of the partners' commitment to leveraging the Big Game's scale to advance sustainability in the industry.

Ball, a leader in cutting-edge, sustainable aluminum beverage packaging, designed the lightweight aluminum cups in response to growing consumer preference for more sustainable products. As the NFL's official beer sponsor and the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl LV, Bud Light is also doing its part to make a Better World and support Anheuser-Busch's ambitious 2025 sustainability goals.

"After sharing the Ball Aluminum Cup™ with guests at last year's Big Game, we're excited to build on that success by bringing fans at Raymond James Stadium and at home a more sustainable way to enjoy their favorite beverage this year," said Sebastian Siethoff, General Manager, Aluminum Cups at Ball. "Events like the Big Game have the global influence and reach to drive real change, and we're proud to be partnering with Bud Light to raise awareness of aluminum's recycling and sustainability credentials and help fans do better for the environment."

"At Anheuser-Busch, we recognize that no one organization can solve today's sustainability challenges alone, so we're excited to once again be working with innovative partners to put sustainable solutions in the hands of football fans, even in these unprecedented times," said Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability at Anheuser-Busch. "This Super Bowl is different for a number of reasons, but we're glad to keep the consistency of Bud Light celebrating NFL moments and upholding our company's commitment to setting a new standard in sustainability and creating a circular green economy in every aspect of our business."

During the Big Game, 21,000 of the 16 and 20-ounce aluminum cups will be available in the clubs, suites and general concourse areas of the stadium. Ball and Bud Light will also send 5,400 aluminum cups to the U.S. military. The aluminum cups will also be available for purchase on Amazon for those celebrating at home, and they will soon be widely available to consumers in grocery retailers and mass merchandisers.

The aluminum cups' availability at this year's Big Game builds on their success at the Big Game in 2020, when they were part of Hard Rock Stadium's initiative to phase out 99.4% of single-use plastics that year. The aluminum cups are helping to drive sustainability at sports and entertainment venues globally, including at Ball Arena in Denver, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Emirates Stadium in London.

Infinitely recyclable and economically valuable, aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, and like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75 percent of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today. In addition to its sustainability and recycling strengths, the aluminum cup is lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provides an elevated drinking experience. It also can be customized with logos and graphics, as it will be for the Big Game.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

