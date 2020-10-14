Ballard Announces Q3 2020 Results Conference Call

News provided by

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Oct 14, 2020, 00:15 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review third quarter 2020 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the 'Earnings, Interviews & Presentations' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems                                                                   
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Related Links

www.ballard.com

Also from this source

Ballard Hosts Successful Virtual "Investor and Analyst Day 2020"...

Ballard Completes Cross-Border $250M ATM Equity Program...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics