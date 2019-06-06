Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday at the Company's headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 8th, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was elected or re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Douglas P. Hayhurst 75,018,994 99.44 422,484 0.56 Kui (Kevin) Jiang Duy-Loan Le 73,206,309 74,972,046 97.04 99.38 2,235,170 469,433 2.96 0.62 R. Randall MacEwen 75,021,963 99.44 419,516 0.56 Marty Neese 75,057,064 99.49 384,415 0.51 James Roche Shaojun (Sherman) Sun 75,078,086 74,141,866 99.52 98.28 363,393 1,299,613 0.48 1.72 Ian Sutcliffe 75,065,692 99.50 375,787 0.50 Janet Woodruff 75,077,089 99.52 364,390 0.48

At the Annual General Meeting, Ballard's CEO provided an update on the business, which can be found at http://ballard.com/investors/presentations-events.

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item For % For Against % Against Withheld/ Abstain % Withheld/ Abstain Non-Vote Appointment of Auditors 107,081,821 96.05 0 0 2,494,256 3.95 0 Executive Compensation 72,564,561 96.18 2,876,918 3.82 0 0 34,134,598

















Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 4th, 2019 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. The Company builds fuel cell products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical challenges or address new business opportunities. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Related Links

www.ballard.com

