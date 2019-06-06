Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Jun 06, 2019, 00:45 ET
VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday at the Company's headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.
All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 8th, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was elected or re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Douglas P. Hayhurst
|
75,018,994
|
99.44
|
422,484
|
0.56
|
Kui (Kevin) Jiang
Duy-Loan Le
|
73,206,309
74,972,046
|
97.04
99.38
|
2,235,170
469,433
|
2.96
0.62
|
R. Randall MacEwen
|
75,021,963
|
99.44
|
419,516
|
0.56
|
Marty Neese
|
75,057,064
|
99.49
|
384,415
|
0.51
|
James Roche
Shaojun (Sherman) Sun
|
75,078,086
74,141,866
|
99.52
98.28
|
363,393
1,299,613
|
0.48
1.72
|
Ian Sutcliffe
|
75,065,692
|
99.50
|
375,787
|
0.50
|
Janet Woodruff
|
75,077,089
|
99.52
|
364,390
|
0.48
At the Annual General Meeting, Ballard's CEO provided an update on the business, which can be found at http://ballard.com/investors/presentations-events.
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
|
Item
|
For
|
% For
|
Against
|
% Against
|
Withheld/ Abstain
|
% Withheld/ Abstain
|
Non-Vote
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
107,081,821
|
96.05
|
0
|
0
|
2,494,256
|
3.95
|
0
|
Executive Compensation
|
72,564,561
|
96.18
|
2,876,918
|
3.82
|
0
|
0
|
34,134,598
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 4th, 2019 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. The Company builds fuel cell products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical challenges or address new business opportunities. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
