Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Jun 06, 2019, 00:45 ET

VANCOUVER, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday at the Company's headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.  

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 8th, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was elected or re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee

Votes For

 % For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Douglas P. Hayhurst

75,018,994

99.44

422,484

0.56

Kui (Kevin) Jiang

Duy-Loan Le

73,206,309

74,972,046

97.04

99.38

2,235,170

469,433

               2.96

               0.62

R. Randall MacEwen

75,021,963

99.44

419,516

0.56

Marty Neese

75,057,064

99.49

384,415

0.51

James Roche

Shaojun (Sherman) Sun

75,078,086

74,141,866

99.52

98.28

363,393

1,299,613

               0.48

               1.72

Ian Sutcliffe

75,065,692

99.50

375,787

0.50

Janet Woodruff

75,077,089

99.52

364,390

0.48

At the Annual General Meeting, Ballard's CEO provided an update on the business, which can be found at http://ballard.com/investors/presentations-events.

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

For

% For

Against

% Against

Withheld/ Abstain

% Withheld/ Abstain

Non-Vote

Appointment of Auditors

107,081,821

96.05

0

0

2,494,256

3.95

0

Executive Compensation

72,564,561

96.18

2,876,918

3.82

0

0

34,134,598








Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 4th, 2019 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).  

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. The Company builds fuel cell products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical challenges or address new business opportunities. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

