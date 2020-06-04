Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as the Company's first ever virtual AGM event. 

All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 6th, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.

Director Nominee

  Votes For

   % For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Douglas P. Hayhurst

95,051,333

99.70

285,666

0.30

Kui (Kevin) Jiang

Duy-Loan Le

 89,662,129

 95,022,139

94.05

99.67

5,674,870

314,860

               5.95

               0.33

R. Randall (Randy) MacEwen

95,113,927

99.77

223,072

0.23

Marty Neese

95,031,277

99.68

305,722

0.32

James Roche

Shaojun (Sherman) Sun

 95,093,619

 91,321,150

99.74

95.79

243,380

4,015,849

               0.26

               4.21

Ian Sutcliffe

95,029,633

99.68

307,366

0.32

Janet Woodruff

92,725,775

97.26

2,611,224

2.74

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company and an advisory vote approved the Company's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.

Item

For

% For

Against

% Against

Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditors

114,981,327

98.67

0

0

1,554,820

1.33

Executive Compensation

92,081,750

96.59

3,255,249

3.41

0

0

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 3rd, 2020 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).  

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

