Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Jun 04, 2020, 00:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as the Company's first ever virtual AGM event.
All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 6th, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the Board of Directors section of the Company's website.
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Douglas P. Hayhurst
|
95,051,333
|
99.70
|
285,666
|
0.30
|
Kui (Kevin) Jiang
Duy-Loan Le
|
89,662,129
95,022,139
|
94.05
99.67
|
5,674,870
314,860
|
5.95
0.33
|
R. Randall (Randy) MacEwen
|
95,113,927
|
99.77
|
223,072
|
0.23
|
Marty Neese
|
95,031,277
|
99.68
|
305,722
|
0.32
|
James Roche
Shaojun (Sherman) Sun
|
95,093,619
91,321,150
|
99.74
95.79
|
243,380
4,015,849
|
0.26
4.21
|
Ian Sutcliffe
|
95,029,633
|
99.68
|
307,366
|
0.32
|
Janet Woodruff
|
92,725,775
|
97.26
|
2,611,224
|
2.74
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company and an advisory vote approved the Company's approach to executive compensation, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
|
Item
|
For
|
% For
|
Against
|
% Against
|
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
114,981,327
|
98.67
|
0
|
0
|
1,554,820
|
1.33
|
Executive Compensation
|
92,081,750
|
96.59
|
3,255,249
|
3.41
|
0
|
0
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 3rd, 2020 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
