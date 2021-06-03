Ballard Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Jun 03, 2021, 18:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting, which was held yesterday as a virtual event.
All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 12th, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Douglas P. Hayhurst
|
124,078,002
|
95.02
|
6,505,681
|
4.98
|
Kui (Kevin) Jiang
Duy-Loan Le
|
86,229,791
125,979,546
|
66.03
96.47
|
44,353,892
4,604,137
|
33.97
3.53
|
Randy MacEwen
|
128,650,412
|
98.52
|
1,933,271
|
1.48
|
Marty Neese
|
128,456,264
|
98.37
|
2,127,419
|
1.63
|
James Roche
Shaojun (Sherman) Sun
|
128,835,707
98,420,556
|
98.66
75.37
|
1,747,976
32,163,127
|
1.34
24.63
|
Janet Woodruff
|
122,745,293
|
94.00
|
7,838,390
|
6.00
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor for the Company, an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation, and equity-based compensation plans were approved, as disclosed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
|
Item
|
For
|
% For
|
Against
|
% Against
|
Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
138,230,488
|
92.67
|
-
|
-
|
10,929,918
|
7.33
|
Executive Compensation
|
112,979,427
|
86.52
|
17,604,256
|
13.48
|
-
|
-
|
Equity-based Compensation Plans
|
96,526,416
|
73.92
|
34,056,468
|
26.08
|
-
|
-
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting held on June 2nd, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
