Ballard Signs Framework Agreements, Receives Orders for BUP Fuel Cell Systems in Europe

Both customers began installing Ballard fuel cell backup power systems in their networks several years ago and together they currently have a total of over 125 Ballard systems in service. These enable individual network nodes to seamlessly maintain operation in the event of a grid power failure, thereby ensuring uninterrupted delivery of internet and television services to business and residential customers.

Eniig and Fibia's plans call for the total deployment of 70-to-100 additional FCgen®-H2PM systems during 2019, of which the 30 systems announced today are an initial tranche.

Nick Højvang Andersen, Eniig Installation Specialist said, "With 11 years of experience using fuel cell systems for backup power, we are confident that these are a robust and reliable solution with a long lifetime in the field. We plan to convert all our battery backup power systems to fuel cell technology over the coming few years, as a result of the greater reliability, lower operating cost and stronger ROI that fuel cells deliver."

Jesper Themsen, President and CEO of Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S noted, "We are very pleased to announce these Framework Agreements and product orders from Eniig and Fibia. Our long-standing collaboration with these customers will continue as we increase the number of systems deployed in Denmark using our zero-emission fuel cell technology."

Ballard's FCgen®-H2PM systems combine hydrogen fuel cell technology with a fully integrated power management system and can be deployed in either an integrated or standalone configuration. Features of the proven FCgen®-H2PM system include:

Low operating cost;

High reliability;

Modular and flexible solutions;

Operation in extreme climates;

Zero-emission, low noise and no vibration;

Ease of use; and

Compact footprint.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

