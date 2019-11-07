Ballast Asset Management Poised For Growth With Key Marketing Hire

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballast Asset Management ("Ballast"), a fundamental long-only equity manager, today announced Joyce Schaer has joined the firm as Principal and Head of Marketing and Investor Relations for Ballast's SMidcap Equity Strategy.

Schaer and Ragen Stienke, Ballast's Founder and Portfolio Manager, share a successful history working together at Westwood Holdings Group. Stienke previously managed a SMidCap portfolio at Westwood, and Schaer led business development and marketing efforts for numerous strategies, including Stienke's,

"Joyce has an exceptional track record of growing assets and deep relationships with a highly reputable client base," said Stienke. "Her knowledge of the investment industry and proven success working with emerging managers will be of tremendous benefit as we work together to further grow our firm. I know what we are capable of accomplishing as a team, and I am excited to have Joyce join us."

Schaer joins Ballast after serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Oakview Capital Management for the past five years. Prior Oakview, Schaer was the Chief Operating Officer and head of investor relations for Hirzel Capital Management, a long-short Dallas-based hedge fund.

About Ballast Asset Management

Ballast Asset Management pursues a value-oriented, long-only strategy focusing on investments in small and mid-cap equities. For more information, visit www.ballastam.com.

