Ballast Services Announces Expansion of Secure IT Managed Services

"Ballast's secure RMM services are an essential extension to our existing advisory and professional services. Our customers are challenged with the constant evolution of technology and cybersecurity threats. These challenges require proven technical expertise, proactive monitoring systems, and advanced processes. We absorb that burden, enabling our customers to focus on operating their business," said Keith Archibald, CEO at Ballast Services.

Customers are able to leverage Ballast's tenured expertise, modern systems, and fanatical customer service to effectively improve and secure IT operations while saving thousands in operational expenses. Ballast's "service only" approach is a differentiator that enables customers to leverage the company's un-biased recommendations for the best technology solutions for their business.

"The Ballast team is empowered to recommend, build and operate the best technology solutions. Our customers have greatly benefited from our advisory and professional services and we are very pleased to now offer 24x7 secure RMM services. Through these critical services, we help customers quickly adapt to today's dynamic IT challenges and improve the reliability and security of their business," said Leslie Rudolph, COO at Ballast Services.

Service Availability

Companies need highly reliable, available, and secure information technology more than ever. The right service partnership is key to ensure successful business operations. Ballast offers a full suite of comprehensive services that are designed to solve these challenges. Ballast's secure RMM services are available immediately for customers. Visit the company's website to engage with Ballast.

About Ballast Services, Inc.

Based in Tampa, FL, Ballast Services is a leading security focused IT services provider. The company offers comprehensive advisory, professional and managed services that improve security, availability, and reliability, while consistently optimizing customer IT spend. Ballast's mission is to innovate, optimize, stabilize and secure customer IT environments.

