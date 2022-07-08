Ballast Water Management Market Segmentation by technology and geography | Evolving Opportunities with Alfa Laval AB and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC | Technavio

Jul 08, 2022, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ballast Water Management Market is segmented into two categories based on the technology (physical disinfection, chemical method, and mechanical method) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The market share is expected to increase by USD 3.21 billion, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%.
The negative effects of untreated ballast water on the maritime environment are one of the major drivers boosting the ballast water management market. The seawater that ships take onboard and store in their ballast tanks to help them maintain stability and balance when loading and unloading are known as ballast water. As the ship sets out on its journey, ballast water is absorbed from the coastal waters and corrected as the cargo is loaded and discharged. Technology advancements are a major driver fueling the ballast water management market's expansion. Click here for a sample now!
- Alfa Laval AB
- Ecochlor Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.
- PANASIA Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
- Wartsila Corp.
- Xylem Inc.
During the anticipated time, physical disinfection will contribute significantly to the market share growth of ballast water management. This section discusses various methods for managing ballast water, including as UV light, ultrasound, heat, deoxygenation, coagulation, cavitation, and pressure- or vacuum-based systems. Vendors are creating cutting-edge technical methods to address the inadequacies of current systems, such as light cleaning.
APAC will account for 45% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for ballast water control are Singapore, China, and the Marshall Islands. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in the MEA regions. Due to the shipowners' efforts to bring their boats into compliance with the BWM Convention requirements, there has been an increase in the demand for ballast water management systems in the area.
|
Ballast Water Management Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 3.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.05
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Panama, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Singapore, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alfa Laval AB, Ecochlor Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Headway Technology Group (Qingdao) Co. Ltd., PANASIA Co. Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Wartsila Corp., and Xylem Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
