Ballentine Partners Welcomes Sean Edwards, CFP® As Senior Wealth Advisor

"We are pleased to announce that Sean has joined our team," commented Jennifer Christian Murtie, Head of the High Net Worth Practice. "In addition to his strong corporate and personal finance background, Sean's experience working in a family business will bring a unique perspective to our clients."

"I am thrilled to join Ballentine Partners and their well-respected team. Three things really spoke to me about the firm and aligned with my core values and approach to serving clients," shares Sean. "First, an unwavering commitment to always doing the right thing; second, an investment philosophy informed by academic research and tested through time; and lastly, a team of highly qualified professionals to collaborate with and learn from. It will be a pleasure serving my clients in this setting and being able to help them enjoy peace of mind while pursuing their life goals."

Sean Edwards, CFP® joined Ballentine Partners in April as a Senior Wealth Advisor. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, Sean worked as a lead advisor at Hamilton Capital where he served high net worth clients. During his career in the wealth management business, Sean has served as a leader managing and mentoring other young advisors. Prior to his career in wealth management, Sean held the position of Chief Financial Officer for a family business in Ohio. He is a Columbus, Ohio native and graduate of the University of Kentucky. Sean is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and is a member of the Financial Planning Association.

About Ballentine Partners

Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $6.7 billion of assets (as of 3/31/2020) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind. We help our clients make smart decisions about their wealth, giving them the freedom to focus on the lives they want to lead.

