Ballet Arizona Announces the Return of Ballet Under the Stars, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ballet Arizona is proud to announce the return of a 24-year tradition, Ballet Under the Stars,. Ballet Under the Stars presents a unique — and FREE — opportunity to enjoy a varied ballet program ranging from classical to contemporary in an outdoor setting. The professional staging, lighting, costumes and performances are complemented by Arizona's beautiful fall weather.

"After the annual performance was forced to go virtual last year, we are thrilled that Arizonans will once again be able to enjoy this fantastic evening of dance in person," Ballet Arizona Executive Director Samantha Turner. "Ballet Under the Stars is a perfect family outing designed to welcome all audiences, both those who are new and those who are already acquainted with ballet."

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. The free, public performances will begin at 7 p.m. and take place September 29 – October 2 at four locations throughout the Valley:

Wednesday, September 29 – Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

– Fountain Park, Thursday, September 30 – Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park Area, Glendale

– Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park Area, Friday, October 1 – Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, Goodyear

– Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, Saturday, October 2 – Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Ballet Under the Stars wouldn't be possible without community sponsors including: City of Goodyear, Estrella by Newland Communities, APS, Town of Fountain Hills, City of Glendale, Grand Canyon University, National Endowment for the Arts, City of Phoenix, Shamrock Farms, Stoker Ostler.

For more information please visit https://balletaz.org/ballet-under-the-stars/.

Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona, approaching its 36th season, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Ib Andersen - a former Principal Dancer with The New York City Ballet and The Royal Danish Ballet - Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona. The School of Ballet Arizona, under the direction of Maria Simonetti, promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low cost outreach programs. For more information, visit balletaz.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1561113/Ballet_Arizona_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ballet Arizona

Related Links

http://balletaz.org

