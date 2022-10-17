Ballistic Protection Will be $19,378.54 Million Market by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

Oct 17, 2022, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the global ballistic protection market was worth around $12,478.08 million, which is predicted to hit $19,378.54 million by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.01% between 2021 and 2030.
This is because of the extensive usage of ballistic protection materials in the military, due to the surging count of conflicts between nations, increasing extremist and terrorist activities, and growing defense investments by emerging economies.
Important Points in Ballistic Protection Market Report
- Based on technology, the soft armor category accounts for the bigger share. This is owing to the capacity of composite and light materials to conform to the safety standards of militaries.
- The marine category holds an over 48% share in the market. Businesses are investing heavily in R&D to develop new materials that can lighten armor and enhance soldiers' fighting capability, mobility, and agility.
- Moreover, the airborne category will grow the fastest in the coming years. This will result from the increasing military investment by numerous countries and the growing demand for military aircraft.
- Personal protective materials hold the biggest share in the industry, as these products, including body armor, gloves, and helmets, are made to protect the body from bullets.
- During the forecast period, the homeland security category will witness the fastest advance, at a rate of more than 7%. For every nation, homeland security is critical in enhancing the security of borders and conducting immigration enforcement and customs scanning.
Demand for Lightweight Armor Is Growing in North America
North America generates the highest revenue for companies that provide such materials. This is due to the technical innovation, surging R&D spending, growing requirement for lightweight armor, and the existence of big players.
- The need for ballistic protection in Canada and the U.S. is growing due to the increasing security risks and the fact that political leaders, celebrities, and other well-known people prefer private security services.
The APAC region is predicted to advance at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is because of the increase in the defense spending by Japan, India, China, Australia, and South Korea, as well as the expansion of the regional economy.
- In addition, China is updating every component of its maritime law enforcement and military systems. The need for marine safety systems has grown due to China's extensive preparations for a potential conflict with Taiwan and problems in the South and East China Seas.
Ballistic Protection Market Report Coverage
By Platform
- Land
- Combat Armored Vehicles
- Combat Support Vehicles
- Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles
- Soldiers & Security Personnel
- Base Stations
- Airborne
- Fixed-Wing Aircraft
- Helicopters
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Base Stations
- Marine
- Destroyers
- Frigates
- Corvettes
- Offshore Support Vessels
- Aircraft Carriers
- Submarines
- Unmanned Surface Vehicles
By Application
- Military
- Homeland Security
- Paramilitary Forces
- Police Forces
- Special Forces
By Technology
- Hard Armor
- Land
- Airborne
- Marine
- Soft Armor
- Land
- Airborne
- Marine
By Material
- Metals & Alloys
- High-density steel
- Aluminum
- Titanium
- Ceramics
- Aluminum Oxide
- Silicon Carbide
- Composites
- Aramid Composites
- Carbon Composites
- Hybrid Composites
- 3D Composites
- Bulletproof Glass
- Acrylic
- Polycarbonate
- Fabric
- Organic Cotton
- Synthetic Nylon & Polyester
By Product
- Personal Protective Equipment
- Body Armor Clothing
- Ballistic Helmets
- Vests
- Ballistic Boots
- Ballistic Gloves
- Ballistic Containers & Portable Shelters
- Ballistic Blocks
- Ballistic Barrier Systems
- Hull & Body
- Weapon Stations & Optronics
- Fuel Drop Tanks & Ammunition Storage
- Cockpit Ballistic Protection
- Pilot Seat Protection
- Ballistic Floors
- Ballistic Windows
- Ballistic Doors
- Engine Protection
By Threat Level
- Level II & Level IIA
- Level III & Level IIIA
- Level IV & Above
Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
