'Balloon Buddies' Bring Big Joy to Residents of Discovery Village at Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of area senior living community Discovery Village At Boynton Beach have recently begun receiving some very special deliveries: "Balloon Buddies," courtesy of South Florida balloon artist Lenor Ryan. Ryan, through the national "Adopt a Grandparent" program, now aims to handcraft and personally deliver a buddy to each of the 57 residents of the community's Assisted Living neighborhood. She dropped off the first three this past week, much to the delight of residents and team members. Nine, additional buddies will be coming soon.

Local balloon artist Lenor Ryan aims to deliver a handmade "balloon buddy" to all 57 Assisted Living residents at Discovery Village At Boynton Beach through the nationwide "Adopt a Grandparent" program.

"I just think this is such an awesome thing," said Mary Allen, Assisted Living Administrator at Discovery Village. "The past year has been trying for seniors in all settings, including here in our community. Ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, separation from families and loved ones, and for many, the need to isolate here at our community for such a long time proved taxing. We relied heavily upon FaceTime and other, digital technologies to maintain those outside connections, but having something tangible like this is a small act of kindness that will have a much larger, positive impact."

Ryan had no prior connections to Discovery Village, but learned about the Adopt a Grandparent program following the illness and loss of her father last year. Due to mandatory visitation restrictions in hospitals and long-term care communities, she was unable to be with him for the final 16 weeks of his life. Following his passing, she set out to do some good for seniors and loved ones who were facing challenging circumstances, and so began this Balloon Buddy initiative.

For a $20 donation, Ryan will create a Balloon Buddy and gift it to a resident of Discovery Village. For anyone who purchases five buddies, she will create and deliver a sixth one for free. Donations are being accepted on Ryan's website, www.LightsCameraSelfies.com.

Located at 4735 NW 7th Court, Discovery Village At Boynton Beach offers Independent and Assisted Living options, as well as its proprietary SHINE® Memory Care program. The community is owned and operated By Bonita Springs, Florida-based Discovery Senior Living, which currently manages a national, multi-brand portfolio of more than 70 communities in 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries :

Sam Mohtady, Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected] | 239.908.2921

Related Images

balloon-buddies-delivered-to.jpg

"Balloon Buddies" Delivered to Residents of Discovery Village At Boynton Beach

Local balloon artist Lenor Ryan aims to deliver a handmade "balloon buddy" to all 57 Assisted Living residents at Discovery Village At Boynton Beach through the nationwide "Adopt a Grandparent" program.

SOURCE Discovery Senior Living