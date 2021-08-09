Bally's Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Recent Highlights

Revenue of $267.7 million

Net income and diluted EPS of $68.9 million and $1.40 , respectively

Adjusted EBITDA of $83.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%

Completed acquisitions of three additional casinos and Bet.Works

Launched global refinancing to fund acquisition of Gamesys and provide liquidity for continued growth

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We had record revenue and earnings performance in the quarter and remain confident that we will continue to benefit from rebounding demand across our land-based portfolio. Improved consumer confidence, minimal capacity restrictions and our disciplined operating strategy all contributed to extremely strong numbers across the board in the second quarter."

Papanier continued, "The closing of the Bet.Works acquisition was another significant step in our evolution to become a leading omni-channel provider. We continue to make progress on our transformative acquisition of Gamesys and look forward to closing that transaction during the fourth quarter."

Summary of Financial Results



Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) 2021

2020 Revenue $ 267,733



$ 28,924

Income (loss) from operations $ 80,532



$ (20,963)

Income (loss) from operations margin 30.1 %

(72.5) % Net income (loss) $ 68,942



$ (23,555)

Net income (loss) margin 25.8 %

(81.4) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 83,762



$ (10,723)

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 31.3 %

(37.1) % Earnings (loss) per diluted share ("EPS") $ 1.40



$ (0.77)

Adjusted EPS(1) $ 0.48



$ (0.80)



(1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in

accordance with GAAP.

Segment Update

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company changed its management structure to better align with strategic growth initiatives in light of recent and pending acquisitions, which resulted in the re-alignment of its operating and reportable segments. For financial reporting purposes, these operating segments are aggregated into two reportable segments, East and West.

East - includes Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Bally's Atlantic City , and Tropicana Evansville.

, and Tropicana Evansville. West - includes Hard Rock Biloxi, Casino Vicksburg, Bally's Kansas City , Eldorado Shreveport, Bally's Black Hawk, Bally's Lake Tahoe , and Jumer's Casino & Hotel.

The operating segments of Bally's Interactive, which includes SportCaller, Monkey Knife Fight ("MKF"), Bet.Works, and the Company's online and mobile sports betting operations, Mile High USA, and shared services provided by corporate, are all reported in the "Other" category.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased $238.8 million to $267.7 million from $28.9 million in the second quarter last year. This was primarily due to a reduction in COVID-19 restrictions, with all properties operating at full capacity as of quarter end as compared to 2020 when properties were closed from mid-March to June. Revenue for the East segment increased $122.0 million to $132.4 million and the West segment increased $109.7 million to $127.9 million compared to the same period last year. This marks the single largest revenue quarter in history. The incremental revenues from acquisitions completed in the second half of 2020, including Bally's Kansas City, Casino Vicksburg, Bally's Atlantic City and Eldorado Shreveport, and those acquired in the first half of 2021, including SportCaller, MKF, Bally's Interactive, Bally's Lake Tahoe (formerly MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa), Tropicana Evansville and Jumer's Casino & Hotel, contributed to aggregate revenue of $134.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company also continued to see strong operational efficiencies that positively impacted margins, a trend since re-opening from the pandemic. Income from operations in the second quarter of 2021 increased $101.5 million year-over-year to $80.5 million, while operating margins increased to 30.1% compared to (72.5)% for the same period last year. Labor savings, reduced marketing and promotional spend, and the limited offerings of lower margin amenities due to COVID-19 related safety protocols continued to drive margin improvements.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $68.9 million, an increase of $92.5 million from a net loss of $23.6 million in the second quarter last year. Net income for the quarter was bolstered by several one-time items including pre-tax gains of $77.5 million recorded in connection with the acquisitions of Bally's Lake Tahoe and Tropicana Evansville. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $83.8 million, an increase of $94.5 million from negative Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million in the second quarter last year. The West segment Adjusted EBITDA increased to $52.1 million from $4.7 million in the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the East segment was $41.6 million compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million in the second quarter last year.

Diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.40 compared to diluted loss of $0.77 per share for the comparable period in 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.48 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss per share of $0.80 during the same period in 2020.

Other Financial Information

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $195.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $677.8 million, which included $667.9 million of cash proceeds from the April 2021 common stock offering to finance the acquisition of Gamesys.

Total debt was $1.37 billion as of June 30, 2021 compared to $1.13 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Interest expense, net of interest income, for the second quarter of 2021 increased $6.2 million to $21.3 million. This primarily resulted from the increase in debt obligations outstanding in each respective period coupled with timing and differences in interest rates.

Global Refinancing

As previously announced, the Company obtained commitments, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, for proposed senior secured credit facilities of up to $2.57 billion, consisting of up to a $1.95 billion senior secured first lien term loan facility and a $620.0 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the new credit facilities plus other resources will be used to, among other things, refinance existing debt, pay a portion of the Gamesys acquisition price and refinance Gamesys debt.

The Company also entered into agreements for the private placement of $1.50 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes in two separate series consisting of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 and $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2031. The bond offerings will close into escrow, subject to completion of the Gamesys acquisition.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EPS, which exclude certain items described below. The Company believes these measures represent important measures of financial performance that provide useful information that is helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for the Company, or where noted the Company's reportable segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, share-based compensation, gain on sale-leaseback, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for the Company's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate costs among segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is measured as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Adjusted EPS" represents net income, or loss, per diluted share before non-operating (income) and expense, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, gain on sale-leaseback, and certain other gains or losses.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS when evaluating operating performance because the Company believes that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of the Company's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in our industry and a principal basis for valuing resort and gaming companies like the Company. Management of the Company believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods presented or they may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted EPS should be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income or GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS as used by the Company may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in the Company's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Second Quarter Conference Call

The Company's second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and audio webcast will be held today, Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT. To access the conference call, please dial (866) 342-8591 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ22021. The webcast of the call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the Internet at the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ballys.com . An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 120 days. Supplemental materials have also been posted to the Investors section of the website, under Events & Presentations.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the US. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, the Company's operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,833 slot machines, 532 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by BALY in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for BALY to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. BALY has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the Company's Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

BALLY'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 195,834



$ 123,445

Restricted cash 677,849



3,110

Accounts receivable, net 32,837



14,798

Inventory 12,190



9,296

Tax receivable 77,347



84,483

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,380



53,823

Total current assets 1,070,437



288,955

Property and equipment, net 766,694



749,029

Right of use assets, net 503,115



36,112

Goodwill 424,871



186,979

Intangible assets, net 983,424



663,395

Other assets 8,768



5,385

Total assets $ 3,757,309



$ 1,929,855

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,750



$ 5,750

Current portion of lease liabilities 21,197



1,520

Accounts payable 30,904



15,869

Accrued liabilities 171,224



120,055

Total current liabilities 229,075



143,194

Long-term debt, net 1,328,394



1,094,105

Long-term portion of lease liabilities 506,822



62,025

Pension benefit obligations 8,515



9,215

Deferred tax liability 58,641



36,983

Naming rights liabilities 197,703



243,965

Contingent consideration payable 46,920



—

Other long-term liabilities 14,015



13,770

Total liabilities 2,390,085



1,603,257

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 44,591,127 and 30,685,938

shares issued; 44,591,127 and 30,685,938 shares outstanding) 445



307

Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding) —



—

Additional paid-in-capital 1,363,779



294,643

Treasury stock, at cost —



—

Retained earnings 6,696



34,792

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,696)



(3,144)

Total stockholders' equity 1,367,224



326,598

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,757,309



$ 1,929,855



BALLY'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:













Gaming $ 205,288



$ 23,767



$ 358,197



$ 99,603

Racing 2,202



176



4,571



3,133

Hotel 22,315



2,115



35,374



9,761

Food and beverage 23,382



1,670



38,882



16,986

Other 14,546



1,196



22,975



8,589

Total revenue 267,733



28,924



459,999



138,072

















Operating (income) costs and expenses:













Gaming 61,680



9,871



106,885



33,084

Racing 1,670



789



3,719



3,196

Hotel 7,506



1,152



12,655



4,444

Food and beverage 17,004



2,659



29,213



15,935

Other 2,021



123



3,818



2,053

Advertising, general and administrative 101,211



23,989



181,710



73,598

Goodwill and asset impairment 4,675



(154)



4,675



8,554

Expansion and pre-opening 937



—



1,540



—

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 18,402



2,458



30,660



4,244

Gain from insurance recoveries, net of losses (579)



(143)



(11,255)



(1,026)

Rebranding 382



—



1,295



—

Gain on sale-leaseback (53,425)



—



(53,425)



—

Depreciation and amortization 25,717



9,143



38,503



18,122

Total operating (income) costs and expenses 187,201



49,887



349,993



162,204

Income (loss) from operations 80,532



(20,963)



110,006



(24,132)

















Other income (expense):













Interest income 530



112



1,054



255

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (21,829)



(15,222)



(42,627)



(26,738)

Change in value of naming rights liabilities 19,070



—



(8,336)



—

Gain on bargain purchases 24,114



—



24,114



—

Other, net (6,494)



—



(3,823)



—

Total other income (expense), net 15,391



(15,110)



(29,618)



(26,483)

















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 95,923



(36,073)



80,388



(50,615)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 26,981



(12,518)



22,151



(18,182)

Net income (loss) $ 68,942



$ (23,555)



$ 58,237



$ (32,433)

















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.43



$ (0.77)



$ 1.39



$ (1.05)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 48,156



30,452



42,038



31,011

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.40



$ (0.77)



$ 1.37



$ (1.05)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 49,102



30,452



42,374



31,011



BALLY'S CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss ) $ 58,237



$ (32,433)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 38,503



18,122

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 2,409



517

Goodwill and asset impairment 4,675



8,554

Share-based compensation 8,384



7,669

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 3,144



1,974

Gain from insurance recoveries (11,160)



—

Gain on sale-leaseback (53,425)



—

Loss on assets and liabilities measured at fair value 15,069



—

Deferred income taxes (2,525)



(3,221)

Change in value of naming rights liabilities 8,336



—

Change in contingent consideration payable (11,703)



—

Gain on bargain purchases (24,114)



—

Other operating activities 2,761



813

Changes in current operating assets and liabilities (4,366)



(18,376)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 34,225



(16,381)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (332,029)



(50,451)

Foreign exchange forward contract premiums (22,592)



—

Capital expenditures (35,785)



(5,448)

Insurance proceeds from hurricane damage 11,160



—

Other investing activities (481)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (379,727)



(55,899)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net 667,872



—

Proceeds from sale-leaseback 144,000



—

Revolver borrowings 275,000



250,000

Revolver payments (35,000)



(250,000)

Term loan proceeds, net —



261,180

Term loan repayments (2,875)



(1,500)

Payment of financing fees (5,840)



(1,117)

Share repurchases —



(33,292)

Issuance of Sinclair penny warrants 50,000



—

Payment of shareholder dividends —



(3,199)

Share redemption for tax withholdings - restricted stock (1,311)



(2,564)

Stock options exercised 301



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,092,147



219,508

Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 483



—

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 747,128



147,228

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 126,555



185,502

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 873,683



$ 332,730

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 36,718



$ 23,402

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 17,396



(165)



BALLY'S CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 267,733



$ 28,924



$ 459,999



$ 138,072

















Net income (loss) $ 68,942



$ (23,555)



$ 58,237



$ (32,433)

Interest expense, net of interest income 21,299



15,110



41,573



26,483

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 26,981



(12,518)



22,151



(18,182)

Depreciation and amortization 25,717



9,143



38,503



18,122

Non-operating (income) expense(1) (36,690)



—



(11,955)



—

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 18,402



2,458



30,660



4,244

Share-based compensation 3,901



2,127



8,384



7,669

Gain on sale-leaseback (53,425)



—



(53,425)



—

Other(2) 8,635



(3,488)



2,109



5,435

Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,762



$ (10,723)



$ 136,237



$ 11,338

















Net income (loss) margin 25.8 %

(81.4) %

12.7 %

(23.5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.3 %

(37.1) %

29.6 %

8.2 %

________________________________ (1) Non-operating (income) expense for the applicable periods include: (i) change in value of naming rights liabilities, (ii) gain on bargain purchases and, (iii) other expense, net. (2) Other includes the following non-recurring items for the applicable periods: (i) Goodwill and asset impairment, (ii) expansion and pre-opening expenses, (iii) rebranding expenses, (iv) Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act which provides the Company with a refundable tax credit of 50% of up to $10,000 in wages paid by an eligible employer whose business has been financially impacted by COVID-19, (v) Credit Agreement amendment expenses include costs associated with amendments made to the Company's Credit Agreement, (vi) expenses incurred to establish the partnership with Sinclair and Bally's Interactive acquisition costs, (vii) costs incurred to apply for and obtain sports and iGaming licenses in various jurisdictions, (viii) expenses incurred associated with the Rhode Island State Police investigation into a tenant in the Lincoln property and a former employee of the Company, (ix) expenses incurred associated with the campaign attempting to create an open bid process for the Rhode Island Lottery Contract, (x) non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters (net of insurance reimbursements), (xi) gain related to insurance recovery proceeds received for a damaged roof at the Company's Arapahoe Park racetrack and the effects of Hurricane Zeta on the Hard Rock Biloxi property, and (xii) costs incurred in connection with the implementation of a new human resources information system.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 132,449



$ 127,870



$ 7,414



$ 267,733

















Net income (loss) $ 53,698



$ 25,777



$ (10,533)



$ 68,942

Interest expense, net of interest income 13



(5)



21,291



21,299

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 21,563



7,941



(2,523)



26,981

Depreciation and amortization 5,942



7,444



12,331



25,717

Non-operating (income) expense(1) —



—



(36,690)



(36,690)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring —



—



18,402



18,402

Share-based compensation —



—



3,901



3,901

Gain on sale-leaseback (53,425)



—



—



(53,425)

Other(1) 3,784



1,171



3,680



8,635

Allocation of corporate costs 10,015



9,749



(19,764)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,590



$ 52,077



$ (9,905)



$ 83,762







(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 10,418



$ 18,194



$ 312



$ 28,924

















Net income (loss) $ (12,388)



$ 917



$ (12,084)



$ (23,555)

Interest expense, net of interest income 16



(5)



15,099



15,110

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,439)



53



(8,132)



(12,518)

Depreciation and amortization 6,215



2,848



80



9,143

Acquisition, integration and restructuring —



—



2,458



2,458

Share-based compensation —



—



2,127



2,127

Other(1) (2,049)



(940)



(499)



(3,488)

Allocation of corporate costs 2,306



1,876



(4,182)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,339)



$ 4,749



$ (5,133)



$ (10,723)





(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 231,483



$ 218,587



$ 9,929



$ 459,999

















Net income (loss) $ 64,967



$ 53,396



$ (60,126)



$ 58,237

Interest expense, net of interest income 32



(13)



41,554



41,573

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 25,357



16,093



(19,299)



22,151

Depreciation and amortization 11,512



13,416



13,575



38,503

Non-operating (income) expense(1) —



—



(11,955)



(11,955)

Acquisition, integration and restructuring —



—



30,660



30,660

Share-based compensation —



—



8,384



8,384

Gain on sale-leaseback (53,425)



—



—



(53,425)

Other(1) 4,387



(9,476)



7,198



2,109

Allocation of corporate costs 14,858



14,200



(29,058)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,688



$ 87,616



$ (19,067)



$ 136,237





(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 East

West

Other

Total Revenue $ 87,783



$ 48,139



$ 2,150



$ 138,072

















Net income (loss) $ (4,100)



$ (3,671)



$ (24,662)



$ (32,433)

Interest expense, net of interest income 21



(13)



26,475



26,483

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,403)



(2,545)



(14,234)



(18,182)

Depreciation and amortization 12,451



5,526



145



18,122

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 20



—



4,224



4,244

Share-based compensation —



—



7,669



7,669

Other(1) (2,049)



7,768



(284)



5,435

Allocation of corporate costs 6,092



3,341



(9,433)



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,032



$ 10,406



$ (10,100)



$ 11,338





(1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

BALLY'S CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.40



$ (0.77)



$ 1.37



$ (1.05)

Non-operating (income) expense(1) (0.75)



—



(0.28)



—

Acquisition, integration and restructuring 0.37



0.08



0.72



0.14

Gain on sale-leaseback (1.09)



—



(1.26)



—

Other(1) 0.18



(0.11)



0.05



0.18

Tax effect of adjustments 0.36



0.01



0.21



(0.09)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.48



$ (0.80)



$ 0.82



$ (0.82)



_______________________________ Note: Amounts in table may not subtotal due to rounding. (1) See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

