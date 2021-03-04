Bally's Corporation Becomes An Authorized Sports Betting Operator Of The NBA

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), a leading U.S. provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment, today announced the formation of a multiyear strategic partnership designating Bally's as an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA). This deal represents Bally's second sports betting partnership with a professional sports league, following its previously announced official sports betting partnership with the National Hockey League.

The partnership will provide Bally's with access to official league data, as well as rights to use official NBA marks and logos across the Company's expanding portfolio of online sports betting products.

"Partnering with the NBA is an exceptional opportunity for Bally's, adding to our ongoing momentum with professional sports leagues," said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation. "Together with the NBA, we will unlock significant opportunities to provide a greater population of NBA fans with new, creative and engaging sports betting products and services."

Bally's and the NBA will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

Last year, Bally's announced a strategic partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group whose 19 regional sports networks account for more than half of the U.S. NBA teams.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

