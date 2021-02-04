Bally's Corporation To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On March 4, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of land-based gaming and interactive entertainment, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 prior to the market opening on Wednesday, March 4, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (833) 570-1160 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID 2192019. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://investors.ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

Investor Contact

Steve Capp

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

401-475-8564

[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / David Gill

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384

[email protected]

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

