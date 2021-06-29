Bally's Interactive Launches Mobile Sportsbook In Iowa

Bally Bet, which offers sports betting fans access to a variety of unique and innovative features, includes, among other things, betting options for all major sports, exclusive in-app parlay games and integrated social features. In addition, Bally Bet users are able to earn points betting on sports that they can redeem for gaming, dining, retail and other amenities at all of Bally's casinos nationwide via the company's Bally Rewards loyalty program. This expansion also provides Bally's with additional exposure on Sinclair Broadcast Group's local CBS and Fox television affiliates in Iowa.

Adi Dhandhania, Bally's Corporation's Senior Vice President, Strategy and Interactive, said, "We are very excited to have achieved yet another milestone with the expansion of our mobile sports betting platform in Iowa. As a state that has embraced legalized sports betting since 2019, Iowa was an attractive market for Bally Bet. We look forward to integrating Bally's into Sinclair's broadcast and digital programming in Iowa, providing Iowa sports fans with an engaging and creative sports betting experience, and continuing our work towards solidifying Bally's as a leading retail sportsbook brand with the third greatest reach in terms of U.S. legalized market access."

Similar to the Colorado launch, the Iowa beta launch will focus on the deployment, testing and refinement of the Bally Bet app. Bally's Interactive intends to launch the Bally Bet mobile sportsbooks in two additional markets in 2021, with subsequent launches set to occur in 2022. The Bally Bet app is now available for download in Iowa and Colorado on both iOS and Android, and is also accessible via desktop at www.ballybet.com . For more information, visit www.ballysinteractive.com and follow @ballybet on Twitter.

About Bally's Interactive

Bally's Interactive, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a business division of Bally's Corporation. Established in 2021, Bally's Interactive powers Bally's Corp's omni-channel platform, providing an unmatched ecosystem of products across the sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports spectrum. Bally's Interactive's offerings include Bally Bet, an online sportsbook currently available in Colorado and Iowa that unites casino rewards, social features, and in-app games; Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform; Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America; and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements as to matters that are not historical facts, and include statements about Bally's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on Bally's current expectations and assumptions. Although Bally's believes that its expectations and assumptions are reasonable at this time, they should not be regarded as representations that Bally's expectations will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this document and Bally's does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Important factors beyond those that apply to most businesses, some of which are beyond Bally's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and assumptions include, without limitation:

uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including limitations on Bally's operations, increased costs, changes in customer attitudes, impact on Bally's employees and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on general economic conditions;

unexpected costs, difficulties integrating and other events impacting Bally's recently completed and proposed acquisitions and Bally's ability to realize anticipated benefits;

risks associated with Bally's rapid growth, including those affecting customer and employee retention, integration and controls;

risks associated with the impact of the digitalization of gaming on Bally's casino operations, Bally's expansion into iGaming and sports betting and the highly competitive and rapidly changing aspects of Bally's new interactive businesses generally;

the very substantial regulatory restrictions applicable to Bally's, including costs of compliance;

restrictions and limitations in agreements governing Bally's debt could significantly affect Bally's ability to operate our business and our liquidity; and

other risks identified in Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Bally's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with SEC on March 10, 2021 and other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive and does not include matters like changes in general economic conditions that affect substantially all gaming businesses.

You should not place undue reliance on Bally's forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact



Robert Lavan

Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

401-475-8564

[email protected]

Media Contact



Richard Goldman / David Gill

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384

[email protected]

SOURCE Bally’s Interactive

Related Links

https://www.ballys.com

