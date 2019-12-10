BAM Communications Launches BAMx, Acceleration Team for Startups & VCs

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BAM Communications, a California and New York City-based communications firm, today announced the launch of BAMx, its exclusive acceleration team that provides startups and VCs with high-impact, modular PR and marketing support to achieve short-term goals. The firm, recently listed as one of Adweek's 100 fastest growing agencies, appointed Judene Small as Head of BAMx and Neha Singh as Managing Director of BAMx.

According to CB Insights , 29 percent of startups fail due to low cash flow and 14 percent fail due to poor marketing. With the average Marketing Director salary at $120,000, startups looking to hire a marketing team of three to four individuals can expect to spend upwards of $300,000 per year on salaries alone. With agency options like BAMx, startups can get the same work done within 60 days at one-tenth of the overhead cost.

"Success shouldn't have to wait. As a former head of marketing and consultant, I know what it's like to say no to an agency just because of budget, timeline, or leadership constraints," said Singh. "BAMx is the only solution for startups and VCs looking to execute on specific, high-impact projects within 60-120 days. Our modular approach allows us to build packages to fit every scenario from product launches and funding announcements to pop-up events and content creation."

Venture capital spending is at an all-time high with over $131 billion spent in 2018 across 8,949 deals . The number of deals continues to decrease despite spend increasing. For VCs, this means that there is increasing competition to attract startups and selectivity is now an option for founders and CEOs.

"With the amount of capital in the market, founders have a number of VC partners to choose from. Founders are shopping for the VC with the right finances, the right operational know-how to help them scale and the right brand," said Small, "As a former startup operator and current head of VC relations, I noticed one common factor — VCs can't justify significant, long-term investment in an agency nor can a startup. BAMx is the middle ground. Clients receive expert support against measurable KPIs on the timeline they need."

Other BAMx team members include Brittany Harran, the team's lead media strategist, and Louis Amoriello, BAM's business intelligence lead.

"Judene's experience with VCs and operations coupled with Neha's acumen leading marketing for VC-backed startups makes them a great fit to understand our client needs and develop this division for BAM," said Beck Bamberger, BAM founder and CEO. "I'm excited to see how BAMx will change the industry in 2020 and beyond."

BAM Communications is a communications agency that believes stories move the world. We move stories forward for technology-driven brands that challenge, change, and create entire industries by launching compelling digital, marketing, and PR and media relations campaigns.

For more information, visit www.bamcommunications.biz.

